The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A celebration of independence and friendship - opinion

“Israel was not created in order to disappear – Israel will endure and flourish,” John F. Kennedy said. “It is the child of hope and home of the brave."

By YAEL ECKSTEIN
Published: JULY 4, 2023 03:55
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at an event marking the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, in 2018. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at an event marking the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, in 2018.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

As America celebrates its Independence Day, I am reminded of how grateful I am for the strong US-Israeli partnership.

While I live in Israel today, I spent my childhood in the US and I am proud to say that I am a citizen of both countries. I will never forget how welcoming and excited my new friends and neighbors in Israel were when they realized I’d immigrated to Israel from America.

This was almost two decades ago. I was brand new to the country and I’d taken a leap of faith with my husband, we were newlyweds, to live – and start our family – in our biblical homeland. But even though it was an exciting time, any new immigrant will tell you it can also be a time of anxiety and insecurity. I wasn’t quite sure of myself or the cultural expectations. Everything was new – the language, the people, even the desert landscape.

Everyone spoke Hebrew around me. But I remember as soon as I started speaking English, instead of feeling out of place, I was met with appreciation. People would say things, like “Wow, you’re American and you moved to Israel! The US is our greatest ally and greatest friend,” and “America is our example of how to build a land of freedom and diversity.”

I had many feelings at once. Although I was uncertain in my new surroundings, I was grateful and happy to be in Israel. At the same time, I felt so proud of the country I had left and the values it embodies, and was proud to say that I was from the US. I realized how strong the bond of shared values is between the US and Israel and how much Israel looks to the US as an example of freedom and democratic and biblical values.

A view of a US flag and an Israeli flag held up by people during a demonstration to show support for U.S. President Joe Biden, for not inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, in front of the US Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) A view of a US flag and an Israeli flag held up by people during a demonstration to show support for U.S. President Joe Biden, for not inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, in front of the US Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Today, I’m no longer a new immigrant. I’ve lived in Israel for 18 years, so I’ve seen for myself what my new Israeli friends described to me in those early days of living in the Holy Land: America truly is one of Israel’s greatest allies.

One moment that I feel privileged to have witnessed was the historic American decision, in 2017, to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. The following year, during the official embassy opening ceremony, the streets of Jerusalem buzzed with excitement and Israeli and American flags were flying everywhere. Israel had always looked at Jerusalem as its capital, but it was the US that became the first to officially recognize this fact (just as the US was the first to recognize the newly-formed state of Israel when it declared independence in 1948) – a strong message of solidarity with the Israeli people.

I now better understand why so many Israelis value America’s commitment to freedom. I remember when my children were much younger and we returned to the US to visit relatives. My three-year-old daughter asked me, “Why aren’t there security guards everywhere?” and it reminded me of the frightening reality we face here in Israel.

But it also reminded me that freedom isn’t free. The US, like Israel, has gone through many years of war, upheaval, and hardships, and paid a great cost to retain the freedoms its citizens enjoy. But after 247 years, America has gotten to a place where it’s a nation where people from diverse backgrounds, different faiths, and different generations come together to live in freedom.

This is a goal Israel is constantly working toward as well, a goal that it has gone a long way toward achieving. All the while, Israelis are on the front lines defending our freedom, and acting as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, hoping that one day, our country will know true peace.

And so, even though I live in Israel – maybe because I live in Israel – I am so grateful to be able to celebrate America’s Independence Day. For me, this day reminds me of our partnership, the true friendship and support America has shown Israel, and the foundational values that we share. And it also reminds me of how valuable freedom is and how important it is to protect it.

JFK on Israel

In 1960, John F. Kennedy, who was then running for US president, gave a speech at the Zionists of America convention. “Israel was not created in order to disappear – Israel will endure and flourish,” he told the crowd. “It is the child of hope and home of the brave. It can neither be broken by adversity nor demoralized by success. It carries the shield of democracy and it honors the sword of freedom.”

I can assure my American friends that Israelis feel the same way about the US. So, we all wish you Happy Birthday, America! May you endure and flourish, and continue to embody the values of democracy and freedom that we all hold dear. As we celebrate the 4th of July, I also celebrate how thankful I am for the US-Israeli partnership. I am hopeful, and I firmly believe that, with God’s guidance, our friendship will remain strong for many years to come.

The writer is president and CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, one of Israel’s largest philanthropic organizations.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by