The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Middle East leader undermines democracy – and it's not Israel - opinion

While some Biden administration officials and media outlets have been falsely accusing Israel’s leaders of undermining democracy, Israel’s next-door neighbor has been doing just that.

By STEPHEN M. FLATOW
Published: JULY 25, 2023 01:29
THE LEGITIMACY of the PA under the leadership of Mahmoud Abbas is at a low point in Palestinian public opinion, says the writer. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)
THE LEGITIMACY of the PA under the leadership of Mahmoud Abbas is at a low point in Palestinian public opinion, says the writer.
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

A prominent Middle Eastern leader has been taking steps that undermine democracy, striking a blow at the values that Americans cherish and raising questions about whether the US should continue to have a special relationship with that regime.

But it’s not the Middle Eastern leader you may think.

While some Biden administration officials and media outlets have been falsely accusing Israel’s leaders of undermining democracy, Israel’s next-door neighbor has been doing just that – and nobody is saying a word about it.

How has the Palestinian Authority been trampling democracy?

The Palestinian Authority tramples democracy daily, systematically, and unapologetically. Don’t take my word for it. Just look at the reports published by left-of-center human rights groups that the Biden administration and its allies respect and trust.

According to Amnesty International’s most recent annual report, “Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip continued to heavily restrict freedom of expression, association, and assembly. They also held scores of people in arbitrary detention and subjected many to torture and other ill-treatment. Justice for serious human rights violations remained elusive.”

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in January. (credit: MAJDI MOHAMMED/REUTERS) US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in January. (credit: MAJDI MOHAMMED/REUTERS)

What Human Rights Watch has to say about the Palestinian Authority is even more interesting, although you have to dig deep to find it.

According to HRW’s website: “The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza arbitrarily arrest dissidents and torture Palestinians in their custody.”

To find out more details, you need to go to HRW’s “World Report 2023” and scroll down to the part about the Palestinian Authority. In that all-too-brief section (just three paragraphs long), one learns about PA security forces beating a dissident to death, an atrocity for which “no one has been held to account.” 

One also reads there that the PA’s laws “discriminated against women, including in relation to marriage, divorce, custody of children, and inheritance.” Moreover, “Palestine has no comprehensive domestic violence law.” (Why don’t international women’s rights groups protest about that?)

Then comes this final, intriguing note: “In the summer, several social and cultural events in the West Bank were canceled following threats against organizers.” Who made the threats? Who canceled the events? Human Rights Watch doesn’t say; instead, it links to a report by a Palestinian Arab advocacy group called al-Haq.

That al-Haq report complains about what it calls “the failure of the competent Palestinian authorities to provide protection for citizens, both male and female, and institutions, to enable them to exercise their legal right to expression without fear and anxiety.”

The al-Haq report, like the Human Rights Watch report, is maddeningly vague about who made those threats and who canceled those summer events, until near the very end of the report, when it suddenly reveals that the Palestinian police, instead of protecting the events and pursuing those who threatened them, instead canceled the events by “invoking the issue of ‘homosexual’ orientations.”

Gay rights groups everywhere should be up in arms. Yet they have said nothing. And the Biden administration, which has been outspoken in defense of gay rights, has been silent about this outrageous action by the PA police.

Imagine if gay-bashers made threats against a planned event in Israel, and the Israeli police responded by forcing the organizers to cancel the event because of “the issue of ‘homosexual’ orientations.” 

Actually, you don’t have to wonder – because when a similar situation arose in Israel just last month, the Israeli government and police responded in the exact opposite way. Those who made threats against the annual pride parade in Jerusalem were arrested, and the parade proceeded with heavy police protection.

The fact that this information about the PA’s anti-democratic actions comes from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch is significant. Both Amnesty and HRW are hostile to Israel and deeply sympathetic to the Palestinian Arab cause. So if even they acknowledge these abuses by the PA, it’s safe to assume that the abuses are deliberate and widespread.

And I haven’t even mentioned the elections issue yet. Free and fair elections are the backbone of any democracy. But, has the Biden administration criticized PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas for remaining in office, 14 years after his term of office expired? Has the administration ever complained about the fact that the last election to the Palestinian parliament was held in 2006? 

Has the administration ever reassessed its policy of sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the Palestinian Arabs every year?

I guess we all know the answers to those questions.

The writer is president-elect of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and the author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by