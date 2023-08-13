The intricate symbiosis between progressive liberal Jews and the State of Israel extends beyond a simple narrative of mutual appreciation and support. It delves into a complex matrix of cultural, ethnic, spiritual, political, religious, and ideological dimensions that inform the interactions of millions of Jews worldwide.

For the progressive Jewish Diaspora, Israel is not merely a geographic entity but an existential cornerstone that resonates with their collective consciousness.

This bond is unique, steeped in shared values, and manifests a mutual vision of an egalitarian and inclusive society. Its significance is underscored by the way it propels both Progressive Liberal Judaism and the State of Israel toward a shared trajectory of growth and prosperity.

This dynamic association finds its roots in the early Zionist movement, which embodied a spectrum of ideological diversity. Amid this multiplicity, progressive Jews vociferously advocated for a Jewish homeland that respected the ideals of equality, social justice, and democratic governance. This vision mirrors the inherent tenets of progressive liberal movements and aligns with the core Judaic principles emphasizing social justice, human rights, and societal inclusivity.

The progression of this relationship bears witness to an interesting phenomenon of ideological symbiosis. Israeli society, built on the tenets of Zionism, endorses the principle of tikkun olam (“repairing the world”), which seeks to make the world a better place through acts of kindness, charity, and social activism. This overlaps with the progressive liberal Jewish emphasis on human rights, equality, and religious pluralism, creating an ideological resonance between the two communities.

Demonstrators protest outside the AJC Global Forum where Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli spoke, in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The current sociopolitical turbulence in Israel further magnifies this symbiotic relationship. The democratic rights and civic responsibilities of liberal progressives propel them to protest and march during these times of strife. Concurrently, leaders within these communities ardently advocate for social structures that must always be safeguarded and further nurtured.

Progressive liberal Jewish individuals and communities have historically enriched the democratic fabric worldwide, including in the United States and Israel (and historically across Europe, the Middle East, and the Arab world). These communities, embracing Jewish thought, culture, and principles, have often been instrumental in bolstering democratic, humanitarian, philanthropic, and inclusive initiatives.

Even in the face of political divergence, the ties to Israel must never be severed.

Israel is the epitome of Jewish identity

The State of Israel is the epitome of our Jewish identity in all its complexity, showcasing its diversity, achievements, and challenges. Progressive and liberal Jews have consistently reinforced the democratic foundations of Israel. They advocate for a pluralistic society that respects all citizens, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or religious background, fostering an environment conducive to human rights and equality.

Religious pluralism is an ideological intersection between progressive, liberal, and Jewish thoughts, reflecting the vision of Israel’s founders. Progressive Jews’ relentless efforts to advance religious freedom and tolerance in the Israeli context have catalyzed a broader acceptance and support for non-Orthodox streams of Judaism, thereby fortifying social cohesion and inclusivity.

Reform, Reconstructionist, and non-denominational Jews, however, must maintain their connection to Israel and Zionism. Recent trends indicate a disconnect among progressive and liberal Jews outside Israel, based on their social and political beliefs, and are concerning. The anti-Israel sentiment undermines the common cause, and it is a discourse that must be addressed with intellectual rigor and honesty.

As a progressive, liberal, and proudly Jewish individual, these facets of my identity shape my activism and advocacy. The commitment to peace and coexistence that emanates from these perspectives aligns with Israel’s pursuit of a peaceful resolution to its long-standing conflicts. Progressive Jews actively contribute to dialogue and cooperation, promoting interfaith understanding and peace-building initiatives. The envisaged two-state solution aligns with Israel’s aspirations for a peaceful future.

The progressive liberal Jewish connection to Israel serves as an intellectual and cultural conduit between the Diaspora and the State of Israel. Through cultural exchange programs, educational initiatives, and visits, progressive Jewish communities foster a sense of shared identity, which solidifies the global Jewish unity and reinforces Israel’s position as a significant hub of Jewish life.

The profound significance of the progressive liberal Jewish connection to the State of Israel transcends the common narrative. Rooted in history, shared values, and a mutual commitment to building a just and inclusive society, this connection is an intriguing subject for scholars and pundits alike. Progressive Jews are key catalysts in shaping Israel’s democratic landscape, championing religious pluralism, and advocating for peace and coexistence.

This connection provides a vital nexus between the Jewish Diaspora and Israel, fostering a sense of common purpose and unity among Jews globally. As we move forward, fostering and celebrating this unique connection will continue to invigorate Progressive Liberal Judaism and the State of Israel, ensuring a future that is brighter and more harmonious for all.

The writer is an Emmy Award-winning actor, director, and filmmaker who has won over 100 international film festival awards. He appears on broadcast news programs in the US, Israel, and internationally as a commentator, writes for international publications, and is an active leader in Israeli, American, international Jewish, and LGBTQ communities.