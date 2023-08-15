The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

There is no such thing as an Israeli ‘settler’ in the West Bank - opinion

Jews meet the UN definition of indigenous people. Therefore, they are not “settlers,” and the places they live are not “settlements.” So why are there “Arab villages” but “Jewish settlements?”

By DAVID S. LEVINE
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 02:46
KIRYAT ARBA: ‘As citizens of the State of Israel, we are Israelis; period,’ says the writer. (photo credit: Wisam Hashlamounn/Flash90)
KIRYAT ARBA: ‘As citizens of the State of Israel, we are Israelis; period,’ says the writer.
(photo credit: Wisam Hashlamounn/Flash90)

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a settler is, “a person who arrives, especially from another country, to a new place in order to live there and use the land.” A settlement, according to vocabulary.com, is, “a colony or any small community of people.”

However, these definitions take on negative connotations when it pertains to Israel and Israelis. Even Israeli media have headlines such as, “Settlers arrested after deadly clash in Palestinian village.”

Various biblical texts refer to Israel as a “land flowing with milk and honey.” This description is in stark contrast to Mark Twain’s observations in 1867 that Israel (then called Palestine) was a desolate and barren country in both people and vegetation. 

It was only after the start of the aliyah movement in the late 1800s, when many Jews joined their fellow Jews who had maintained a continuous presence in the Jewish homeland, did the land begin to bloom again with people and agriculture. The phrase “a land flowing with milk and honey” can be applied both in reality and metaphorically.

Jews meet the UN definition of indigenous people. Therefore, they are not “settlers,” and the places they live are not “settlements.” Which raises the rhetorical question: Why are there “Arab villages” but “Jewish settlements?”

Jewish settlers look on during a march near Hebron in the West Bank, June 21, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA) Jewish settlers look on during a march near Hebron in the West Bank, June 21, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Why are Jews settlers if they are indigenous people?

One unfortunate reason is a mistranslation of the Hebrew word Yishuv. The root of this word is shuv, to return. According to Wikipedia, the term Yishuv came into use in the 1880s to denote the body of Jewish residents in the Land of Israel, and became the word to describe the Jewish population of Israel prior to the establishment of the modern State in 1948.

The Hebrew word Yishuv translates to “community” in the form of towns, population, inhabitants, neighborhoods, villages, etc.

LET’S LOOK at another misuse of terms that carry with it political overtones: migrant vs illegal alien.

The definition of “migrant” is, “a person who moves from one place to another, especially in order to find work or better living conditions.” An example is a “migrant farm worker.” Those workers migrate for work as the seasons and crops change. Importantly, it is implied that the individual is either a citizen or a foreign worker on a visa. While the definition of an “illegal alien” is “a foreign national who is living in a country without official authorization.”

Yet the current American administration, and mainstream US media, now call all those who enter the US illegally via their southern border, the nicer word “migrant” rather than the more negative term “illegal alien.” Sounds like “village” vs “settlement,” right?

Words have meaning. And choice of words has nuance.

As citizens of the State of Israel, we are Israelis. Period. You might be an Israeli-[fill in the blank], but if you’ve earned citizenship, then you are an Israeli, not a “settler.” Period.

While we may not be able to convince The New York Times, the Israeli media should start using other words such as town, neighborhood, or village, instead of the stigmatized word “settlement.” They should also use terms such as members, citizens, or Israelis instead of the derogatory and stigmatized word “settlers.”

We may not be able to elevate Israel in world opinion. But at the very least, we should speak the truth and be honest about our own identity.

The writer is a former NYC advertising & marketing executive and retired Rutgers University professor who lives in Israel. He is author of Hey Israel You’re Perfect. Now Change! (free download: https://bit.ly/455DIT2). Follow his blogs at: thetruthfulproject.blogspot.com. Twitter: @DavidsLevine



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by