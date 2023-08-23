The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

High Court should allow reasonableness law only after elections - opinion

Israel's High Court of Justice should rule 15-0 that the law on reasonable judgments will go into effect only in the next Knesset in order to avoid civil war.

By DAVID M. RICCI
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 03:03
SUPREME COURT justices take their seats for a High Court hearing. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
SUPREME COURT justices take their seats for a High Court hearing.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Sitting as a full panel of 15 judges in September, the High Court will hear arguments for and against the new law, enacted by the Knesset on July 24, which forbids judges to rule that a governmental or ministerial decision is unreasonable – and therefore invalid.

Under the current conditions of tribal confrontation in Israel, we do not know what will happen if the court nullifies the law, and we also do not know what will happen if the court endorses the law.

A constitutional standoff between the coalition and the opposition may ensue. That is not because we have a constitution guaranteeing separation of powers and the controversial law violates it, but because we have a tradition that regards the Judiciary as an institution rightly authorized to occasionally check the Executive and Legislative Branches of government.

This tradition does not rest on a few decisions promoted by former Supreme Court judges like Aharon Barak, but on the common sense principle that no one – not an accused air polluter, nor an accused tax dodger, nor an accused violent husband – should be the judge in his or her own case, and that holds true even for elected officials.

Consequently, we are threatened by a dangerous standoff between heartfelt convictions. Many voters and some Members of Knesset believe that the government was properly elected in 2022 and is therefore entitled to enact any ordinances, including the reasonableness standard law, by virtue of popular sovereignty. 

THE HIGH Court of Justice. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE HIGH Court of Justice. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At the same time, many other voters and some Knesset members believe that, even though the government was chosen in democratic elections, the reasonableness law violates the tradition of external review, and therefore deserves to be struck down. 

Usually, Israeli judges – civil or rabbinical – serve society by claiming that they act legally. That is, they say that they do not create laws but make decisions based on their interpretation of already existing laws, some secular and some divine. But in this case, there is no legal precedent that offers a conclusive answer to the issue at hand, therefore the High Court must act politically.

That is, in the best sense of democratic politics, the court must consider, calmly and deliberately, how to avoid potential civil war and decide what course of action is likely to permit the State of Israel, peacefully, to continue to preserve and protect as many of its citizens as possible.

High Court should rule that the reasonableness law can come into effect in the next Knesset

What, then, should the court do? Above all, it should be careful. For that reason, it should finesse this moment of enormous historical danger by not addressing the issue squarely. It should, instead, rule 15-0 that the law on reasonable judgments will go into effect only in the next Knesset.

SUCH A RULING would achieve three ends, all entirely welcome. First, unanimity among the judges – some of them liberal and some of them conservative – would reverberate thunderously in these troubled times. Therefore, an undivided verdict by the court would have the virtue of neutralizing considerable partisan quibbling after the court makes its ruling.

Second, postponement would avoid directly challenging a potentially violent government, whose prime minister has not yet promised to obey whatever decision the court will hand down. A postponement would therefore deprive that government of an opportunity to ignore an adverse ruling by the court and thereby precipitate a constitutional crisis. To that end, momentarily, the law would not be enforced.

Third, postponement would permit the country’s voters to formally express their opinions of a Knesset judgment (the enacting of the law) which, at the moment, a majority of voters seem unlikely to endorse. And if that majority would materialize on election day, it would choose representatives, in an incontestably legitimate way, who, upon forming a new government, could promptly cancel the 2023 law before it might do any damage to democracy in Israel.

The writer is a professor of American Studies and Political Science at The Hebrew University, Jerusalem. msricci@mail.huji.ac.il



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by