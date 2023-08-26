Maui wildfire: A Jewish community hopes to rise from the ashes - opinion

In 1987, my parents established the Chabad of Hawaii in Honolulu, where I was later born and raised. Five years ago, when my wife Mushka and I became Chabad emissaries on the island of Maui, I had the unique honor of becoming Hawaii’s first “Kama’aina” or local-born Rabbi.

To this day, one of my favorite parts about living in Hawaii are its beautiful sunsets. After each day, I revel in the fiery displays in the sky, each a little different from the last, but no less beautiful and awe-inspiring.

Maui ravaged by blazing inferno

However, a few weeks ago, on August 8, the sky was ablaze for a different reason – wildfires. It’s hard to describe the magnitude of the devastation I witnessed after the fires. Boosted by hurricane-level winds, they left a trail of destruction centered around the Lahaina district, 15 miles from my home. Barely a month after what has been identified as the deadliest fire in Hawaii’s history, 114 people are confirmed dead and over 850 are still missing.

By some miracle, at the time the fires broke out across Maui, I was off the Island with my wife and children attending a family event. When I heard the news, I scrambled to get back as soon as I could to help the community. In the meantime, volunteers were on standby, ready to shuttle our Torah scrolls to safety if the need arose. While our Chabad House was in an evacuation zone, the fires thankfully did not reach our home.

When I arrived back on the island, I was met with the dark reality of what had transpired. While all members of the island’s Jewish community were accounted for and physically safe, many lost their businesses and homes to the inferno.

A view of flames as wildfires engulfed the historic town of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023. (credit: Erin Hawk/Handout via REUTERS)

The wildfires damaged or destroyed more than 2,700 structures, causing an estimated $6 billion in damages. The past few weeks have been a whirlwind of providing assistance and reaching out to those in need.

Lahaina, the oldest district in Hawaii and rich in heritage and life, now lies in ruins. Every Hanukkah, Chabad of Maui hosts a larger-than-life Tiki Torch Menorah. We would sing and dance as hundreds of people would walk by and draw inspiration from those flames. It truly was one of the highlights of our year. Now, Front Street – the location of our menorah, once vibrant with the sounds and scenes of holiday dancing – is a mere memory.

WE OFTEN have no rational explanation to explain why bad things occur. In times of darkness, we can look to history to learn how to recover. After the devastating 1956 terrorist attack in the Israeli town of Kfar Chabad, the community reached out to the Rebbe, the late Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson for guidance. The Rebbe responded to those seeking comfort with a succinct message: “Rebuilding is where you will find solace.”

Although the path forward may seem daunting, it is in the act of coming together to rebuild that we uncover the strength to heal. As we navigate the wreckage left by the flames, the Rebbe’s words ring as true now as they did then.

Maui, a little rock in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, is one of Earth’s most isolated places. Yet, at the same time, there is a palpable sense of “Aloha” – the spirit of neighborliness, friendliness, and communal oneness.

These values, so deeply ingrained in our island’s culture, are mirrored in the love and support that the global community has offered us in the wake of the disaster. This outpouring of support and love has been truly heartwarming and reaffirms that bond that connects us all as family. It is the same energy we attempt to infuse into our work, one of making people feel at home regardless of where they are from or their background.

We currently find ourselves in the Jewish month of Elul, the month directly preceding the Jewish high holidays. Elul represents the month of mercy, prayer, and introspection, where we are encouraged to assess within ourselves what must be mended, and go about the path to healing. Similarly, now is an auspicious time to take stock of the fires and rebuild the Maui we know and love.

Amid the darkness there is hope. Now that the fires have been extinguished, the journey toward recovery has already begun. The strong Aloha spirit that guides our community, has already sprung to action.

Consider contributing to Chabad’s Fire Relief Fund to support those striving to rebuild their lives. Additionally, this High Holy Day season, keep in mind those who lost loved ones and their livelihoods in the fires.

The journey ahead may be long and arduous, but with unity, determination, and unwavering faith, we will rise from the ashes. Our community’s spirit, like the enduring Aloha essence of our island, remains unbreakable.

The writer is the director of Chabad of Maui. Visit www.jewishmaui.com.