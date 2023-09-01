There is no US aid to Israel, it's an investment and a debt - opinion

As the US faces its upcoming 2024 elections, it is time to set the record straight and dispel the misconceptions surrounding Israel’s relationship with the United States. Israel has been criticized by the liberal Left – and now also by some on the Right running for president – for receiving American aid, with calls for the aid to be stopped on behalf of the American taxpayer.

However, the truth is that Israel is providing invaluable services to the US in the Middle East for a mere fraction of its worth. For a nominal fee of $3 billion per year, Israel acts as the outsourced army of the United States. It effectively serves as an arm of the US government, safeguarding American interests in the volatile region.

The intelligence provided by Israel has played a crucial role in thwarting numerous terrorist attacks on the West and its allies, helping to maintain global security and stability. The Middle East would have been susceptible to chaos and terrorism if not for Israel’s unwavering commitment to protecting it.

Comparing this paltry sum to the exorbitant amounts that the US has invested in other countries, such as Afghanistan, highlights the unparalleled value and cost-effectiveness of Israel’s contributions. The billions of dollars worth of ammunition left behind in Afghanistan only served to strengthen America’s enemies and undermine its interests.

In contrast, the intelligence, services, and advanced weaponry provided by Israel have proven instrumental in safeguarding American lives and interests.

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel does not receive US aid: It is a service provider

Israel should not be seen as a recipient of American aid, but rather as a service provider that offers unparalleled expertise, intelligence, and technology to the US. The country is the leading creator of state-of-the-art ammunition and artillery that enhances the safety of Americans both at home and abroad. In addition, Israel’s technological advancements, such as the Iron Dome, have not only protected its own citizens but have also benefited the United States and its military.

Those who claim that Israel is receiving American support, fail to comprehend the immense value it brings to the table. If the US were to establish its own troops and intelligence network in the Middle East, the cost to American taxpayers would be astronomical, estimated at tens of billion dollars annually. Moreover, the efficiency and effectiveness of such an endeavor would be severely compromised.

Israel’s contributions extend far beyond financial assistance; they are incalculable in terms of lives saved, disruption of terrorist activities, and overall stability and security. It is crucial to acknowledge the immense value that Israel’s assistance brings to the US – and not belittle or misunderstand this relationship.

The United States owes a debt of gratitude to Israel for its unwavering commitment to preserving America’s security, democracy, and the well-being of its citizens. To describe the $3b as aid is a distortion of reality. It is an investment, a service fee, and a mere fraction of the value that Israel provides in return. It is time to recognize and appreciate the immeasurable contributions of Israel to the United States and the world.

As mentioned before, the investment made by America in Afghanistan, for example, has yielded little success. Billions of dollars worth of ammunition were left behind and fell into the hands of the Taliban, effectively aiding America’s enemies. This represents a tremendous loss of resources, unlike the allocation provided to Israel, which serves as a great return on investment.

Let’s not forget that Israel is the leading creator of state-of-the-art ammunition and artillery, which enhances the safety of American soldiers at home and abroad. Additionally, Israel’s technological advancements, have been shared with the US and prove crucial in safeguarding civilians and military personnel.

If the US were to handle its own troops and intelligence in the Middle East, the costs would skyrocket to tens of billions of dollars annually, and efficiency would be diminished. Israel provides a more cost-effective and efficient solution, fighting battles on America’s behalf and protecting it from the threat of terrorism.

Moreover, Israel has shown its tremendous value by foiling planned attacks by terrorists in Europe, preventing potential economic and human losses. The value of this contribution far exceeds the $3 billion dollars provided annually by the United States.

Israel’s actions have also had long-lasting effects on global security. For instance, the destruction of Iraq’s nuclear reactor brought 20 years of security to the West. Had Iraq possessed nuclear weapons during America’s intervention, the loss of life and destruction would have been catastrophic.

Therefore, it is time to acknowledge Israel’s vital role as America’s outsourced army and its contribution to keeping America, democracy, and the entire Western world safe.

Those who criticize Israel for receiving American aid need to recognize that it is a mutually beneficial relationship, with Israel providing essential services and tremendous value in return. It is not a gift, but rather an expense and service vital to American interests.

Let us unite to support and express gratitude to Israel for its unwavering commitment to our collective security.

The writer is founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce, (OjChamber.com), a global umbrella of businesses of all sizes, bridging the highest echelons of the business and government worlds, stimulating economic opportunity, and positively affecting public policy of governments around the world. Contact the writer: Duvi@OjChamber.com.