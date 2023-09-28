Incorporating middle powers would pave the way for progress - opinion

In a world of shifting geopolitical landscapes and escalating global challenges, the role of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has never been more critical. However, its current composition, largely a relic of the post-World War II era, increasingly faces scrutiny for being out of step with today’s realities. Calls for reform were notably amplified during this year’s UN General Assembly, where President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, among others, pressed for a more inclusive and representative Security Council.

Arguing that the Council has struggled in its attempts to resolve global problems and conflicts, Tokayev stated that the UNSC must become more representative so that other countries, including Kazakhstan, can play a greater role in maintaining peace and security.

The United States, Russia, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have all emphasized the urgent need to modernize multilateral institutions and reform the UNSC to better reflect the realities of today’s world. This increased pace reflects not just academic debate but a real-world need to adapt it to today’s complex geopolitical landscape.

The world has moved far beyond the post-World War II arrangement that established the current UNSC, with its five permanent members: the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France.

In today’s multi-polar world, other countries have risen to prominence economically, geopolitically, and culturally. Meanwhile, traditional powers like France and the UK have seen their global influence wane, while Russia has been marginalized due to its actions in Ukraine. Consequently, there is a growing consensus that the UNSC needs to evolve to mirror these new dynamics.

The need to include 'middle powers'

Tokayev’s remarks at the UN highlighted the need to include “middle powers” in global decision-making. The significance of middle powers in international politics is often understated, yet their role is crucial in creating a balanced and effective global governance structure. Middle powers have the unique capacity to operate as mediators, facilitators, and even innovators on the world stage.

They act as bridges between the “great powers” (who often have their own entrenched interests) and smaller nations that might feel marginalized in a system where power is unequally distributed. Middle powers have a vested interest in a rules-based international system and often emerge as staunch proponents of multilateralism. Additionally, they can bring a localized understanding of regional challenges and opportunities, that larger global powers may overlook.

Kazakhstan offers a case study for why middle powers should be included in a reformed Security Council. As a key player in Central Asia, positioned between China and Russia, it brings a unique perspective to the international stage.

As Tokayev emphasized in his speech at the UN, Kazakhstan has been a strong advocate for nuclear disarmament and has continuously shown its commitment to multilateralism. It initiated the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in 1992, a multilateral forum aimed at promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Asian region. He also suggested that it could function as a regional hub for food supply, citing its extensive resources, infrastructure, and logistical capabilities as evidence.

Additionally, Kazakhstan pursues a multi-vector foreign policy, maintaining amicable relations with a broad range of countries, including China, Russia, the EU, and the US. During his UNGA address, Tokayev reaffirmed that his country will continue cooperation with its major allies on all strategic issues. This diplomatic balancing and nuanced approach to international relations would be valuable in the UNSC, as it would offer a more holistic view on issues that are often polarized among the current permanent members.

A reformed UNSC should, of course, include several countries from different regions to better reflect the diverse challenges and perspectives of today’s world. Kazakhstan serves as just one compelling example of how the Council would benefit from broader geographic representation. Allowing more middle powers to sit at the table would introduce new checks and balances within the UNSC, reducing the current concentration of power among a few nations. This, in turn, would make the body more democratic and its decisions more legitimate in the eyes of the international community.

Currently, the UN Security Council’s membership lacks sufficient geographical representation. China stands as its lone Asian member, despite the entire Asian continent’s meteoric rise in global influence (including Central Asia, which, at the heart of Eurasia, plays a key role in trade and cooperation between Asia and Europe). Eighty percent of overland transit traffic between Asia and Europe goes through Kazakhstan before crossing the Caspian Sea to reach Europe on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route originating in China. Increased Asian representation can strengthen East-West engagement.

Given this reality, both Tokayev and UN Secretary-General Guterres echoed the sentiments of many nations and experts calling for a democratized UN Security Council. In light of escalating conflicts and increasing polarization among major powers, there is an urgent imperative to restructure the Council to better align with the needs and interests of the global population.

Incorporating middle powers would make for a more effective, democratic, and representative international body more equipped to address the increasingly complex challenges facing the world today.

The writer is a lecturer in political science at Rutgers University in New Jersey and a visiting professor at Webster University Tashkent. He is an expert on Central Asia.