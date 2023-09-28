As we stand on the brink of a transformative moment in Middle East relations, we must tread carefully. The last few months have signaled an imminent normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, largely facilitated by American diplomacy. In a rare instance of candor, President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman each openly discussed this once-clandestine project at the recent UN Annual General Council. We’re close to a new chapter for the Middle East, but now is not the time to gamble away our gains.

A historic normalization with Saudi Arabia would not merely be a diplomatic coup; it holds the promise of redefining the Middle East. Imagine an era marked by flourishing economic cooperation, where joint Saudi-Israeli ventures in technology, healthcare, and renewable energy benefit both nations and the world. Trade routes could be established that seamlessly connect Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, enhancing global commerce.

This momentous step would also solidify a united front against common challenges, such as Iran and radical Islam, thereby enhancing regional security. For Biden, Netanyahu, and Mohammed bin Salman, this is a chance to leave an enduring legacy that transforms our countries and the world.

Let us not forget the historical tensions that have plagued Saudi-Israeli relations. Decades of geopolitical rivalry, religious animosity, and the Arab-Israeli conflict have built walls of mistrust between us. Breaking down these walls requires a concerted, focused effort. The process of normalization is not just diplomatically groundbreaking; it’s a monumental societal shift. Therefore, the delicacy of this situation cannot be overstated.

But now we hear rumblings of Palestinian demands creeping into this arrangement, reportedly encouraged by American support. This is not just counterproductive – it’s potentially disastrous. The Abraham Accords flourished precisely because they bypassed the Palestinian veto over peace initiatives. Injecting the Palestinian issue into this burgeoning relationship will derail it.

Risky diplomatic overtures

As Israel grapples with a wave of terrorism in Judea and Samaria, this is not the moment for risky diplomatic overtures. Now is the time for tough security measures to restore calm and stability in these troubled regions.

LET ME be clear: I have complete trust in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership. He has proven time and again that he can stand firm against international pressures calling for concessions that threaten Israel’s security. Including Palestinian demands in this normalization effort risks far-reaching consequences.

Such pressure does not merely test Israel’s resolve; it can single-handedly scuttle the impending normalization with Saudi Arabia. Moreover, it risks weakening Israel even without us caving into any actual demands. Perhaps most troublingly, reintroducing the Palestinian veto over peace efforts can stall not just this initiative but any future prospects for peace in the region.

My message is one of support for Prime Minister Netanyahu, and it’s a cautionary note aimed squarely at the international community: don’t derail a historic opportunity under the guise of inclusion. Keep the focus on Saudi-Israeli normalization. We have an unprecedented window for peace – let’s not squander it.

The Abraham Accords Caucus, which I chair, has garnered widespread support from MKs across the political spectrum. It’s a testament to the initiative’s resonance not only in Israel but globally. Since its inception, Israel has deepened ties with Abraham Accords nations both economically and diplomatically, laying the foundation for a moderate Middle Eastern front.

Let’s not squander this opportunity by ceding influence to parties with a track record of rejecting peace. Time and again, the Palestinian leadership has declined generous offers – recall their rejection of the 2000 Camp David Summit or the 2008 Annapolis Conference – choosing continued conflict over the multitude of opportunities peace could bring. This is the same Palestinian leadership that keeps on paying salaries to the families of terrorists who murdered Israelis and naming roads after them.

I urge the international community: keep the flame of the Abraham Accords alive. Focus on what’s attainable now. Let’s not burden the promise of Saudi-Israeli normalization with extraneous complications.

The choice is evident – a Middle East where Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other moderate nations collaborate towards a brighter, more prosperous future, or a stalemate dictated by those who have consistently shown a preference for conflict over peace. Normalization will not come at the expense of our secure future. Keep the focus there, and let’s make history.

The writer is a member of the Knesset for the Likud party and the chairman of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the Knesset.