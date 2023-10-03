In my final days at my previous job in government, I found myself standing on the Brooklyn Bridge, surrounded by a diverse sea of people, all united in our defiance against hatred. It was a solidarity march against antisemitism, a powerful response to the Hanukkah attacks in Monsey, New York. Little did I know that this event would serve as a prelude to my journey over the next three years at the Jewish Federations of North America.

Looking back over my tenure at the Federations, I can’t help but draw a sharp contrast between then and now. I started this role in August 2020, a time when the world was gripped by a health pandemic that cast a dark shadow over everything, forcing communities to confront unprecedented challenges.

Simultaneously, the world was witnessing sweeping social changes sparked by the tragic murder of George Floyd, which catalyzed a renewed focus on civil rights imperatives. The rise in violence against Asian Americans served as another stark reminder of the pressing need for change. The Jewish Federations, already on the front lines, were compelled to respond swiftly, their efforts intensified by the painful memory of the Tree of Life synagogue killings just two years prior.

My journey seemed to mirror the broader global narrative – a world grappling with crises. The urgency was palpable, and we at the Federations met it head-on. Federations deepened investment in community relations and government advocacy, prompted by a disturbing uptick in antisemitism in the spring of 2021. It was a call to action that ultimately played a part in shaping the Biden administration’s commitment to the first-ever national antisemitism strategy. Yet, the challenge remained: to ensure that these commitments translated into meaningful change, both from the government and within our communities.

Less than two years after my initial step into this new role, a horrifying incident unfolded in Colleyville, Texas: a synagogue was held hostage by a terrorist. At that moment, the significance of nonprofit security grant funding became painfully evident. The knowledge and preparedness of the synagogue’s rabbi and congregants were nothing short of heroic. It was a testament to the importance of the work our organizations were engaged in. The subsequent tripling of government investment in this area was indeed a milestone, but there are still countless others waiting for support. The hope is that champions on both sides of the aisle, along with the administration, would continue to grow investment in this vital program.

Then came the invasion of Ukraine by Russia – a deeply personal and painful chapter for me, as Ukraine was my country of birth. Amid this turmoil, the Federations took swift action, raising funds to support Ukrainians abroad and those resettling in the US, or making aliyah to Israel. The commitment to welcoming the stranger, a cornerstone of the Jewish faith, had found new life. The evolving landscape of the country’s refugee program, with private individuals and philanthropists taking on greater roles, offered hope for political stability. Still, it is essential that these changes are accompanied by continued government support and processes that allow refugee families to become self-reliant.

As I look back on these eventful three years, I see not only accomplishments but also markers of resilience and adaptability in the face of unprecedented challenges. Yet, as I contemplate the future, I am drawn to two exciting avenues that urgently demand our attention and investment.

One is the re-engagement of volunteers in civic activism. This holds the promise of bridging communities across the country with our nation’s capital – a gift for our community and an investment in the future of our country.

It’s a vision my grandfather once shared with me, one where Jews could serve in the halls of government, unlike in the country we fled. The upcoming Washington Conference in 2024 organized by Jewish Federations is cause for excitement, as it’s expected to rekindle an essential tie between communities and civic engagement.

The Second Avenue

THE SECOND avenue is the leveraging of technology to lift up Jewish values and protect the community. The challenges posed by technology are daunting, from antisemitic rants on social media to the danger that online disinformation and poorly used artificial intelligence (AI) can incite violence. The spring 2021 attacks on Jews were in part fueled online, affecting our children’s lives at school, at home, and in every facet of their existence. When we focus on protecting kids on campus, we must also help them stand up to online bullying and compel companies to actively combat such hate.

Washington debates over “Section 230,” regulating social media platforms, and rules for AI remain unresolved. Our community must participate because these policy decisions are vital for our security and well-being, as well as for other minorities. Engaging more experts and diverse capabilities to tackle these problems is the need of the hour. As a community, we can draw upon important teachings of our faith to guide best practices in this evolving digital space.

Like any revolution that has transformed human existence, technology offers opportunities to strengthen communal services. Partnering with advanced weather forecasting and geo-location nonprofits can save more lives during hurricanes and wildfires. Robotics can enhance the capacity of human caregivers, aiding some of our most vulnerable. Virtual reality is preserving the stories of Holocaust survivors, an underutilized philanthropic imperative with immense potential for communal needs.

All in all, I am excited about the possibilities for Jewish communal work to grow – and I believe it is more important than ever. The challenges we’ve faced have only strengthened our resolve, and the future holds the promise of even greater achievements.

The writer, who led public affairs for Jewish Federations for nearly a decade, is leaving her post to return to the private sector.