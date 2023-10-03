I think about my teacher and mentor most days, but September 30, 1928, is his birthday and that makes me think about him even more.

There is still no Jewish leader who can speak to us and for us with his stature, passion, and integrity. There is no modern prophet who has seen what he did and emerged as a compassionate humanist.

As a teacher, he was uniquely compelling and continues to inspire through The Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies (EWCJS), The Witness Institute founded by Ariel Burger and Elisha Wiesel, and the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity. I’m so grateful to his beloved son Elisha for sharing his voice and wisdom.

I am also grateful to Alan Rosen in Jerusalem for always offering wisdom, study opportunities, and blessings for our teacher, throughout the year. There are many Holocaust study programs at universities, and many Holocaust museums dedicated to remembering and honoring the victims by educating and inspiring us to make sure it never happens again.

I recently took part in a program on Songs and Stories of Elie Wiesel at Boston University, finding meaning and wisdom from his teachings and his beloved childhood songs. It was a dream come true to return to BU as a guest lecturer and stand in the classroom where my teacher once stood. I am grateful to the director of the EWCJS Prof. Nancy Harrowitz for this opportunity. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel participates in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill in 2015 (credit: GARY CAMERON/REUTERS)

I shared a quote from a class on Rabbi Nachman of Breslov from March 15, 1978: “Rabbi Nachman had one wish – that his stories would become prayers – a niggun (wordless melody) is the highest mode of prayer. Rabbi Nachman believed if we knew how to sing we would be closer to God.”

Singing brings you closer to a peaceful mind

I believe singing does bring you closer to a peaceful mind, heart, and soul. I am sure our beloved professor Elie Wiesel is sharing his songs as he adds his voice to the heavens before God. It is up to each of us to continue the song.

May his songs and stories be shared and revered.

May we learn from his lessons and let every generation know how precious they are.

May his name always be a blessing and an inspiration.

The writer is a fourth-generation cantor, founder of the Women Cantors’ Network and Women of the Wall Choir, an author, a teacher, and a student of Elie Wiesel.