Israel must defeat Hamas and take control of Gaza - opinion

There will undoubtedly be extensive discussions regarding the security lapses at both the political, strategic, and tactical intelligence levels, as well as in active and passive defense. However, in the wake of Israel’s declaration of a state of war, our focus must now narrow down to a singular objective: shaping the policies and strategies that will lead us to a resounding victory over our barbaric and terrorist enemy.

It is becoming increasingly evident that the gravest security catastrophe ever experienced by the State of Israel has precipitated a transformation in our political outlook. Over the past two decades, successive Israeli governments have regarded Hamas in the Gaza Strip as a legitimate governing entity that could be managed and engaged through diplomatic and economic means.

Efforts to mollify the ruling apparatus of Hamas through financial aid from Qatar; the provision of fuel, electricity, and water, the employment of tens of thousands of Gazan laborers within Israeli territory; and the expansion of trade between Israel and Gaza were all pursued with the intention of fostering reconciliation and moderation within the Hamas terrorist government in Gaza.

It was believed that this approach would prioritize the well-being of Gaza’s residents and even compel the terrorist organization to assume greater civil and social responsibilities.

After 16 years of Hamas rule in Gaza, an Israeli invasion of Gaza has become a fait accompli. Due to the expectation of the Israeli invasion, also on the part of Hamas and the terrorist organizations, Israel has been required to act with creativity and deception in order to surprise Hamas. It must carry out the invasion in relatively unexpected ways at times of its own choosing. A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef)

This military operation would necessitate the strategic division of the Gaza territory into districts and neighborhoods, with a meticulous, step-by-step purification process undertaken by ground forces and infantry moving from house to house.

This undertaking is expected to be exceedingly intricate and demanding. It is imperative for the citizens of Israel to comprehend that its outcome may result in the loss of many dozens, even hundreds, of soldiers in combat. One of the reasons Israel had refrained from such action until now stems from these very concerns and the profound sensitivity to the lives of IDF soldiers, given that entering Gaza is perilous. Advertisement

Hamas and other terrorist groups have diligently prepared for this day, establishing networks of bunkers and tunnels, booby-trapping areas, setting ambushes, concealing themselves, and digging in their operatives within the dense civilian environment, among other tactics.

Time for Israel to invade, defeat Hamas, and take control of Gaza

However, the events of October 7, 2023 have irrevocably altered the circumstances, compelling Israel and the IDF to make arduous decisions. As significant as the risks to the lives of IDF personnel are, it is now inescapable that the imperative is to defeat Hamas and assume control of the Gaza Strip for the benefit of future generations.

The issue of the Israeli abductees at the hands of Hamas must not limit or postpone the war in Gaza. Israel should act through diplomatic channels in order to resolve the issue, but at the same time it should invade Gaza and even try to free the abductees through military operations by special forces.

The occupation of Gaza and the defeat of Hamas and other terrorist organizations are expected to be arduous, intricate, protracted, and painful endeavors. The people of Israel must prepare themselves for this reality, summoning mental fortitude and reinforcing their national resilience in pursuit of the paramount objective: safeguarding the State of Israel and ensuring the security of its citizens for future generations.

Israel should utilize the ground campaign in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the voluntary departure of Palestinians from the territory. In other words, even before launching a ground operation and escalating the intensity of aerial attacks in Gaza, Israel should enable as many Gazans as possible to depart to Egypt, with no option for their return. The organized encouragement of hundreds of thousands of Gazans leaving the territory is imperative. This approach will greatly simplify Israel’s control of the Gaza Strip in the post-war era.

Additionally, following the occupation, there should be a strong focus on establishing an extensive buffer zone spanning several kilometers between the Palestinian population that remains in the Gaza Strip and Israel’s territory. Concurrently, Israel should promptly issue directives for the establishment of Israeli settlements in areas now under its control in Gaza, particularly those close to the existing border.

More significant than the elimination of terrorist operatives and high-ranking leaders, more substantial than the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, and more impactful than prisoner captures is the construction of Israeli settlements upon the reclaimed land. This is the true, most influential, and deterrence-enhancing victory for Israel.

A robust ground campaign in the Gaza Strip, encompassing the occupation of territories, the creation of new Israeli settlements, and the voluntary relocation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to Egypt with no option for return, will greatly fortify Israeli deterrence and radiate influence throughout the entire Middle East region.

ISRAEL SHOULD be prepared for the possibility of a multi-front war erupting as soon as ground forces enter the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, Israel’s resolute response, the unwavering commitment of IDF soldiers and the security establishment, and the perception that Israel is behaving unpredictably, act as formidable deterrents, effectively discouraging Hezbollah from embarking on a war.

The more forcefully Israel retaliates against Hamas, the more cautious Hezbollah becomes, particularly when the United States deploys its most formidable forces to the region and openly and resolutely supports Israel, coupled with explicit threats against Israel’s adversaries considering involvement in the conflict.

The State of Israel and its people are grappling with extraordinarily challenging circumstances, which few could have foreseen or imagined. Now is not the time for self-recrimination or national mourning. It is a moment to rise from the ashes, stand resolute as a nation and unity government, demonstrate mental and national resilience, and concentrate on securing the future of our homeland.

The road ahead may be lengthy, and trying times may lie ahead. Nevertheless, Israel holds an invaluable opportunity to reshape the Middle East and the threat landscape it faces, deterring its adversaries for generations to come. This is an opportunity that must not be squandered.

The writer has a PhD in political studies. He is a military strategy and national security expert, and a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and at the Israel Defense and Security Forum (Habithonistim).