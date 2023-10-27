An open letter to the UN secretary-general

To United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,

I heard your speech on Tuesday in which you expressed understanding for the perpetration of crimes against humanity against innocent Israeli civilians because the Palestinians are under Israeli occupation.

I was horrified by what you said.

There is never justification for murder, rape, burning, beheading, and the killing of a baby in its mother’s stomach. Terrorism can never be rationalized, or put into “context,” and anyone who attempts to do so indirectly supports it.

The events of Saturday, October 7 exposed the brutal truth about Hamas. Gaza is not controlled by Israel, as the UN tries to portray it, but by a murderous terrorist organization, Hamas.

It is true, unfortunately, that over the years, because of the failure to reach a permanent agreement with the Palestinian Authority, which opposed generous offers from previous Israeli governments, Israel has mistakenly nurtured the reality in which Gaza has been ruled independently by a murderous terror organization.

The enlightened world – you – chose to continue calling for a two-state solution even when it was clear that there is no real feasibility for this to happen as long as Hamas is in control of Gaza. Advertisement

With Gaza independent, unconnected, and hostile to the PA, Hamas has consistently used it as a launching pad for terrorist activities, including the indiscriminate firing of rockets toward Israeli civilian populations, against international law.

Blurring the lines to violate the rules of war

Hamas chose to blur the lines between civilians and its fighters. The laws of war establish the principle of distinction between combatants and civilians. After years of controlling the local population, Hamas has succeeded in blurring the distinction both internally and externally, encouraging civilians to support and even take part in terrorist activity.

All of these, you have chosen to ignore. Instead, you continue to preach to Israel, blindly and unilaterally, about using legally its right to self-defense.

Israel has an excellent legal case. Since Israel’s withdrawal in 2005, Gaza cannot be considered “occupied” territory.

RATHER THAN receiving acknowledgment for its move toward peace in 2005, and the long-term consequences it has suffered as a result of the Hamas takeover in 2007, Israel – as always – has faced unwarranted criticism. This narrative is perpetuated by extreme progressive leftist circles and delusional delegitimization movements, and it turns out that you, too, as the head of the UN, are adopting an extremist Hamas narrative.

States that aspire toward light rather than darkness have an interest in acting against Hamas and in favor of the Palestinian citizens. It has already been proven in recent days that the Hamas-Hezbollah-Iran axis of evil threatens the peace of the entire world.

So, what can the world and you do?

Call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages and the return of the remains of Israeli soldiers.

Condemn and expel anyone associated with, or belonging to, Hamas from the territories in which they are located and cut off any of their funding.

Show active support for a diplomatic effort to mobilize the moderate Arab world for an independent Palestinian regime after Hamas’s expulsion from Gaza.

Remember sir, the axis of evil is also directed at you. If you continue to close your eyes and do not lend your hand to the elimination of the Hamas regime in Gaza, you share with it – no less – the idea of destroying the Jewish people and the State of Israel and you ultimately endanger yourselves and the entire Western world.

The writer is head of the Law and Security Program at Reichman University.