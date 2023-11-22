The state of anticipation that gripped many political circles and observers in the run-up to the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday afternoon, was as if we were in the grip of an advertising campaign for the premiere of a “C-Movie.”

The speech, which began lukewarm and boring and reached an end very similar to the cold endings of “sensationalist films,” contained nothing new. Some of the arrogant phrases and slogans that those who follow Nasrallah’s speeches are accustomed to hearing were repeated ad nauseam, despite his keenness to deny his tendency toward excess and empty words.

I do not know what the leaders of the terrorist Hamas movement and others expected from Nasrallah’s speech. Did they expect him to announce Hezbollah’s entry into the war with the opening of the Lebanese front?

Deception and deceit

What he actually said in his speech circumvented these expectations with deception and deceit. He insinuated that his terrorist militias had actually been participating in the war since October 8, which clearly was not the case, as everyone knew.

In reality, Nasrallah was waiting for indicators on the ground to help him decide the extent to which Hezbollah would become involved in the war.

As an observer, I do not care who participates in the bloody conflict taking place in Gaza. However, the extent to which Iran’s terrorist arms deceive each other with their constant tendency to outbid and score points off each other interests me. Hamas itself failed Hezbollah in previous battles with Israel, claiming that it did not want to steal its alleged victory.

What strikes me most about Hassan Nasrallah's speech is his preaching and the promise he made to his supporters about the imminent celebration of Hamas's victory.

This reminds me of previous celebrations held by these factions and movements, whether in the Palestinian territories or by Hezbollah itself, under the pretext of achieving a victory that does not exist except in their sick imagination.

Nasrallah previously celebrated a victory that only he recognized as such, amid the rubble and devastation of Beirut and southern Lebanon. Hamas also, more than once, celebrated false military victories, despite its heavy human and material losses caused by its actions against Israel.

THE ABOVE leads us to the concept and criteria of victory and loss among Iranian agents and what is known as the “resistance” axis, which has caused destruction in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories. The “resistance” celebrates a perceived victory every time, and holds celebrations over the bodies of defenseless civilians, including women and children.

Living under the protection of terrorist organizations

It leaves heartbreak and regret for the families of innocent victims whose only fault is to live under the protection of these murderous terrorist organizations and militias.

What victory is this that Nasrallah heralds in light of the massive destruction and unprecedented human losses among the Palestinians, as a result of the Hamas attacks on October 7? Those who laud this as a victory must surely ignore the deep sadness and pain that now inhabits every inch of Israel, Gaza, and the Palestinian territories.

Yes, reprehensibly, these are the criteria for victory and loss for such terrorist organizations and militia groups. The mere fact that their leaders, commanders, and their families survive is victory itself, even if thousands of innocent, defenseless women, children, and the elderly lose theirs.

Yes, these are sick and crazy ideas, but they are widely held among the leaders of terrorist groups who feed on the blood of the people.

I pity the analysts who spend long periods of time interpreting and deconstructing the statements of Nasrallah and others like him, who do not even make the effort to construct robust speeches that reflect the complex nature of the difficulties that the region is currently experiencing.

As usual, Nasrallah preferred to use deception and manipulation throughout his speech, during which his body language exposed a complete lack of empathy for the innocent people who had been affected.

His recent speech parroted much of the same content that he churned out in dozens of previous speeches. As a psychological war leader par excellence, Nasrallah is able to whip up support among his followers, but his actions and decisions attest to his deception, deceit, recklessness, and betrayal.

DURING HIS speech, the betrayal of Hamas, who have since been left to confront Israel alone, is now clear for all to see.

In his speech on the second day of the war, the senior political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, taking Nasrallah at his word, declared that more fronts would be opened and that the political geography of the region would change. This promise was not fulfilled.

In his speech, Nasrallah also wanted to convince the world that he was a man of his word, but he failed miserably, not only because he did not announce anything new, but because his speech contained glaring lies and inconsistencies. Further, he attempted to evade any responsibility for his militia’s part in igniting the Gaza conflict by throwing arbitrary accusations at the Arab countries, and asserting that the first goal he was working on was to stop the war in Gaza.

This time, however, it’s different.

No longer will the leaders of these militias and factions have the opportunity to bask in their perceived victory. The entire world, including the Arab people, has seen the extent of the destruction, human loss, and bloodshed caused by them. To call this a victory would be an utter disgrace.

Victory cannot be claimed in light of the catastrophe caused by these terrorist organizations and militia movements, and whoever believes that these are necessary human sacrifices that support the cause, must take a long, hard look at himself and his humanity.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.