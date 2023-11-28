Finish the job - editorial

This editorial is being written on the fourth day of the temporary pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas that is meant to facilitate the release of Israeli hostages being held by the Palestinian terrorist group in Gaza.

Reports throughout the day indicated that Israel had identified “an issue” with the list of women and children Hamas has offered to release Monday evening – potentially, Israeli media reported, a violation of the understanding that children would not be separated from their mothers as part of the process. Qatari and Egyptian mediators worked throughout the day to resolve the issue and prevent a delay in the hostages’ release. Thomas Hand embraces his daughter Emily after being reunited. (credit: Maariv Online)

This last group of 11 brings the total number of Israeli hostages released over the four days of the pause to 51.

Now the question is what happens next.

What happens next?

Hamas announced on Sunday that it would like to extend the pause for additional days. Israel, for its part, would only contemplate such an extension if it received assurances that Hamas will free additional hostages – reportedly ten per day.

In exchange, Israel will presumably release additional Palestinian security prisoners from Israeli jails, by the established ratio of three to one, and will allow additional aid trucks into Gaza. It will also, of course, hold off on its military campaign against Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his government’s position clear in a call with US President Joe Biden on Sunday. Advertisement

“We brought back another group of hostages this evening – women and children, and we are moved from the depths of our hearts, the entire nation, when we see this reuniting of families. It simply stirs the soul,” he said in a statement that evening.

“I have just spoken with President Biden with great emotion, also over little Avigail [Idan], of course. What a joy it is to see her with us, But, on the other hand, how sad it is that she is returning to a reality in which she has no parents. She has no parents – but she has an entire nation that embraces her, and we will take care of all her needs,” he said.

“Beyond this, I would like to say that there is also an outline that says that it is possible to release an additional ten [hostages] each day. That would be welcome.”

Late Monday evening, Qatari and US officials announced that the sides had agreed to extend the pause by a further two days. Hamas will now reportedly release another 20 hostages. It has also notably announced its willingness to negotiate the release of abducted Israeli soldiers.

While there are questions about how many hostages Hamas can actually produce – dozens, if not more, are reportedly being held by other terrorist groups and perhaps even private individuals in Gaza – so long as the group is indeed able to hand over hostages, Israel should keep this arrangement going, provided it does not impair the IDF’s ability to continue the military campaign once the pause ends.

Israel launched this campaign with two stated goals: toppling Hamas and bringing the hostages home. Military leaders had been supportive of the initial four-day pause in hostilities, saying that not only would it not undermine the army’s ability to continue its efforts against Hamas – it would actually facilitate them. This appears to hold true for the additional two days, as well.

Israel must finish the job

In Israel’s understanding, its two goals are mutually reinforcing: it is the military campaign against Hamas that applied the pressure necessary to force the group to start freeing the hostages – and it is the release of the hostages and the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza in the context of the deal that will enable the campaign against Hamas to continue once the pause concludes.

Our message is simple: Israel should finish the job: Both jobs.

Israel should continue to do whatever is necessary – and within the bounds of what its military leaders determine is bearable – to free the hostages so long as the pause continues, and it should be prepared to immediately relaunch its military effort to eradicate Hamas’s capacity to carry out a massacre like October 7 ever again.

In so doing, Israel’s leaders will fulfill their commitment to the people of the Jewish state and bring this painful episode to its natural conclusion.