Victory over terror, Israel’s moral imperative - opinion

The global community, in an outpouring of solidarity, stood with Israel following the October 7 massacre, recognizing the country as a victim of terror. However, the true measure of this support is now being tested as Israel takes up arms in self-defense.

The necessity for Israel to defend itself cannot be overstated.

Yet, when images of Palestinian civilian casualties surfaced, international voices such as Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo were quick to condemn the killing of innocent civilians in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip, and they called for an end to the conflict.

The outrageous response of international voices

This reaction is outrageous and should be viewed as a moral and strategic failure because it does not consider the complexity of the situation. In fact, a sovereign nation is combating a terrorist organization that, through its tactics, endangers the lives of both its own people and Israelis.

The call to end the conflict prematurely, without addressing the root cause – Hamas and its terror infrastructure – is short-sighted. Hamas has demonstrated an appalling disregard for life, evidenced by the monstrosities of October 7. The international community must understand that if Hamas’s actions are left unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent for terrorist groups worldwide.

The complete eradication of Hamas is not only about protecting Israel but also safeguarding the values and security of the free world.

Israel’s military operations aim solely at military targets, with exhaustive measures in place to minimize civilian casualties. This includes warnings and calls for evacuation. Advertisement

In stark contrast, Hamas deliberately places its military operations within civilian areas, effectively using its population as human shields – a tactic that is both cowardly and criminal. They fire rockets from populated areas and use schools and hospitals as headquarters and for weapons storage, showing a flagrant disregard for the sanctity of life.

Every civilian casualty in Gaza is undeniably a tragedy, for which Hamas bears full responsibility. To suggest otherwise would be to ignore the group’s strategy of using human shields, thereby inadvertently supporting this practice. Ending Israel’s self-defense efforts in response to these casualties would only embolden terrorists globally, validating the use of human shields and endangering countless lives.

Israel’s fight against Hamas is not an isolated conflict; it is the front line of the broader struggle against terrorism that threatens the entire free world. The outcome of this war will echo far beyond Israel’s borders; it will send a message to every terrorist enclave from Beirut to Tehran.

World leaders must recognize that what is at stake is not just the future of Israel but also the security of all nations that value freedom. It is imperative that the international community supports Israel’s right to self-defense and the complete dismantling of Hamas, unequivocally condemning the exploitation of civilians as human shields.

If the free world does not stand unwaveringly with Israel in this existential fight, the message sent to terrorists will be clear: their tactics are effective. If we do not succeed in Israel, cities like New York, London, Toronto, and Paris could be next. This is not just Israel’s war; it is a war for the future of all free societies.

The complete eradication of Hamas is a necessity, and global support for Israel’s right to defend itself is the only path forward.

The writer is an MK on behalf of the Likud party.