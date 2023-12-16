Israel's wartime budget must account for Diaspora Jewry - opinion

Since the early stages of the war, much attention has been directed at the state of the government’s budget, the size of its cabinet, the number of its ministries, and where its money and attention is going.

Fairly, many calls have been raised to redirect funds that were allocated to less critical ventures towards the war effort and to assist citizens from the South and North who have been evacuated from their homes or to rebuild kibbutzim and villages that were attacked on October 7. Israeli citizens understand that everyone has to come together in the face of the incredible loss and tragedy that we experienced, make sacrifices big and small in order to defeat Hamas, and return the hostages home to their families.

One of the repeated calls being made by the people towards the government is to close superfluous ministries. At a time of war, 38 ministers and 28 ministries – all with staff and budget supported by the people, are inappropriate and should be re-examined. However, it is prudent to do so through a wide lens, still focused on the big war picture.

The Diaspora Ministry is repeatedly at the top of the list of the ministries that the public, as well as the staff at the Finance Ministry, are recommending closing, This shouldn’t be so surprising – throughout the years there have been many instances in which the Diaspora Ministry has been dismissed as superfluous, impotent, or simply politically inconvenient. Time and time again the Diaspora Ministry finds itself in the middle of a battle between elements of Jewish and Israeli society. What is its place? What is its role? Should it even have a place in the cabinet and halls of power of the Israeli people?

Why Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry is of great importance

While it may appear that the argument is based on budgetary considerations alone, I fear that in the regular dismissal of the importance of a Diaspora Ministry during times of stability, now at a time of great tension and unrest, Israel is not just quickly dismissing the importance of the Diaspora Ministry, but also the people and purpose that it is there to look out for, namely Diaspora Jewry. Now more than ever this is not something that we can afford to dismiss. PROTESTERS RALLY against Israel at Harvard University, October 2023 (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Since October 7, antisemitism (which was already on the rise) has seen a sharp incline around the world. We have all been witness to the regular pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests taking place all over the world, from London to Paris to Toronto, New York, LA, and Sydney.

These protests include calls like “Gas the Jews,” “Globalize the intifada,” and of course, “ From the river to the sea…”, you know the rest. Jews have been attacked all over the world physically, verbally, and in some cases even killed – all for the “crime” of being Jewish or for having the nerve to publicly come out in support of Israel. Jews around the world have started taking down their mezuzot, and they have had to increase security around synagogues and schools. And there are no signs of the antisemitic wave slowing down. Advertisement

On the flip side, there has also been an awakening of the Jewish people around the world, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in years. One of the criticisms of Diaspora Jews by certain groups of Israeli Jews over the years has been their lack of interest in, or solidarity with, Israel and Judaism.

Ahead of the recent rally in support of Israel that took place in Washington DC, statements were put out from organizations across the spectrum of Jewish American institutions – from the ultra-Orthodox Agudath Israel to the Left-wing Americans for Peace Now, supporting the rally and encouraging constituents to attend.

There are stories of Jews who had been largely unaffiliated with their Judaism for years starting to reach out to old friends from Hebrew school, looking for ways to reconnect. Jews who had never worn tefillin before or lit Shabbat candles before, beginning to do so now as something is reawakening their Jewish spirit. Jewish celebrities have spoken loudly, despite criticism, on behalf of the hostages and Israel’s right to fight and defend itself.

There is no question that the war and the massacre that started it are having unbelievable consequences for Israel and its citizens, many of whom are still grappling with the loss of family members, homes, and friends. The Israeli government must do everything in its power to help those affected. But there has been a lot of talk about Israel needing to change its viewpoint and conceptions – and decide what kind of country we want to be.

This is a conversation that was already taking place before the war and it’s one that has continued and been bolstered since. Are we a country that takes care of its citizens or leaves them to pick up the pieces on their own? Are we a country that fights to defend itself? Or that caves at the first sign of trouble or calls for ceasefire?

The same question needs to be asked about how we see our country and our relationship with the Jews of the Diaspora. Are we a country that takes care of Jews in need wherever they may be? Are we the homeland of the Jewish people who looks out for the interests of Jews around the world?

There are those who say that these Jews should move to Israel if things are so bad. While I join that call and encourage my brothers and sisters around the world to come home to Israel, I also understand that not all of them will. And even if they do one day, it will not be right away. Until that day comes, we should be investing in strengthening their communities, their connection with Israel, and their resilience against this rise in antisemitism that has in many cases followed their strong support of their homeland.

So yes, the government must do more to show that it is taking into account the needs of the country at a time of war. The budget and excessive ministries are a problem.

But let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. When we talk about helping those who have been targeted by October 7, when we talk about rebuilding – we need to look at the bigger picture, at our nation as a whole. We have an opportunity here to bring Diaspora Jews closer to Israel and Judaism than they may ever have been before. Let’s not squander it. We need to really ask ourselves: What kind of country, what kind of nation do we want to be?

The writer is the head of operations and administration at the Diaspora Department of the World Zionist Organization. All views expressed are the writer’s own.