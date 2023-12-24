Putting Israel first this Passover - opinion

As the year progresses, many people start thinking about where they will be spending their Passover. The past few years have seen an abundance of Passover programs, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the various programs. With everything going on in Israel right now, the number of businesses and individuals hurting economically is incalculable. It is time Jews commit that this Passover and for the rest of the year, there be no programs and tourism we support unless it is going to Israel.

Of course, not every person is going for Passover programs in Italy, Morocco, or some exotic destination in the United States, but plenty of people are. The devastating economic toll the past two months have taken on Israel and Israelis across so many sectors is yet to be comprehended. Businesses were shuttered, families displaced, parents called up to the army reserves, communities evacuated, and so much more, all bring with them serious economic hardship.

With an average family spending well over $3000 for Passover in the US and those traveling for Passover spending so much more, it is morally self-evident that those who are spending money should spend it in Israel. It is time more and more Jewish individuals and communities commit themselves to spending Passover – and other times – in Israel.

Spending Passover in Israel

Sure, it is hard to know exactly what will be going on in Israel in a few months from now, but not everyone needs to book their Passover plans right now, either. Jews around the world must do their utmost to make sure that if they are not spending Passover at home, they are spending Passover in Israel.

Another moral imperative of this time is that kashrut agencies do everything they can to relieve the economic burden of hotels, restaurants, local caterers, and other Israelis who are struggling to keep their source of livelihood alive during these times. A MAN wraps fresh matza during Passover in Ashdod in 2016 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

As Israel fights for its life, too many Israelis are fighting for their livelihood. As Jews around the world begin making their Passover – and even summer – plans, it is essential we all place Israel at the very top of our spending list. If you are spending money and can support Israel at the same time, make sure you do that; Passover and the summer are examples of the largest spending that comes to mind, but surely there are other ways to do so as well.

The writer is a New England-based 11th-generation rabbi, teacher, and author. He has written Sacred Days on the Jewish Holidays and Poupko on the Parsha, as well as hundreds of articles published in five languages.