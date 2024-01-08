We need to demand more from institutions molding the next generation

Over the last few days, we have seen widespread jubilation in response to the resignation of Harvard University president Claudine Gay. While that is understandable, given the antisemitic activity uptick at the prestigious institution, along with President Gay’s empty testimony in front of the US Congress, what has truly been accomplished?

For a variety of reasons, Harvard has delivered a hollow victory to those who legitimately want to protect Jewish students.

Resignation from Harvard, safety of Jews on the campus

First and foremost, Gay only resigned from the position of university president, maintaining salary and senior faculty positioning. Beyond surface-level optics, Gay will see no real financial or status consequences. If that was not insulting enough, the cause for the resignation has nothing to do with refusing to say if calling for Jewish genocide violates student conduct. Gay is being inundated with accusations of plagiarism throughout their academic career. While these potential findings may have never been discovered if not for a blind eye to antisemitism, Harvard has still not made any tangible efforts to clarify if Jews are safe on their campus.

Gay's resignation is also framed as a pressure release to calm a distraction campaign.

By all visible metrics, Harvard is more concerned with the people demanding accountability than any accusations surrounding senior staff. It will be telling to see if the Harvard alumni network continues to pull contributions – or accepts this window dressing. If the alumni and major donors resume business as usual, truly nothing will have been accomplished in light of blatant disregard for the safety of Jewish students.

Under President Gay, Harvard provided cover for students who called for genocide, used private investigations – not public ones – to address campus violence, and refused to acknowledge events that were clear for all to see. Claiming to be acting in the name of free speech, Harvard attempted a hands-off approach to abhorrent calls for violence. Such a defense has no basis in Harvard’s day-to-day operations, which ranks at the bottom of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression free speech rankings. It takes minimal research to see that Harvard thought they could smile and wave their way out of this situation; nothing about their response illustrates any remorse or desire to change.

Students should go to higher education centers to learn how to think and be challenged, not to fear for their safety or backlash over their identity. Students should be able to be proud Jewish Zionists on campus. If a course wants to discuss the politics or history of the Middle East, they can do it without the stalking and harassment of Jews. No other country has to tolerate the musing of professors who talk as if “from the river to the sea” is a legitimate policy stance.

This rhetoric goes beyond the geopolitical buzzwords of a vocal minority. By allowing the questioning of Jewish existence to fester at our bastions of learning, we are legitimizing it.

The ultimate goal of groups such as “Students for Justice in Palestine,” which funds campus activities, is to shift the discussion for the next generation. I know this campaign firsthand; during my time at Arizona State University, similar actors lobbied to block any pro-Israel organizations from the newly founded Jewish Cultural Coalition with a clear goal of separating Jews from Israel.

Therefore, we should champion the universities that stand with the Jewish people in the light of rampant antisemitism.

Let us act with our feet and wallets. Pay attention to how your alma mater responds, and consider Jewish campus life when choosing where to send your children. If universities do not address their reality, we can make it undeniable.

The writer was granted the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Activist of the Year Award in 2019 and 2020. He holds a Masters of Public Policy degree (MPP) from Arizona State University – Watts College of Public Service.