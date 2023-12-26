Austrian university severed ties with Harvard over antisemitism concerns

The Lauder Business School, a notable institution in Vienna catering to a diverse student body, including Israelis, has recently announced the cessation of its collaboration with Harvard University. This decision arose amidst concerns regarding the escalation of antisemitism on the Harvard campus and the perceived lack of appropriate response from its leadership.

According to a statement on behalf of the Austrian university, the partnership, which commenced in 2014 as part of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School, symbolized Lauder Business School's "dedication to global educational collaborations." However, the unfolding events at Harvard have prompted a reevaluation. "In light of the recent developments, Lauder Business School has decided to withdraw from this network, thereby expressing solidarity with the Jewish student community at Harvard," the school stated.

Earlier this month, Harvard University President Claudine Gay did not provide a clear condemnation of the concept of Jewish genocide during a Congressional hearing.

Five-hour congressional hearing

In the five-hour congressional hearing on antisemitism on campuses, presidents from MIT, Harvard, and UPenn testified following a Department of Education investigation into rising antisemitic incidents since the Hamas terror attack on Israel. The hearing, which focused on the inability of university presidents, including UPenn's, to unequivocally condemn calls for the genocide of Jews, led to President Liz Magill's resignation after pressure from donors and criticism over her testimony and prompted a US House of Representatives committee to investigate the three involved universities.

Emphasizing the importance of ethical alignment in partnerships, a statement on behalf of the school expressed, "Our university is proud to create partnerships, but these must consistently align with our moral standards and criteria." Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)

Julius Demm, the rector of Lauder Business School, conveyed his institution's stance in a press release: "We have been engaged in long-standing collaborations with Israeli universities. Since 2014, our partnership with Professor Mike Porter at Harvard University represented a significant aspect of our international engagements. However, given the recent incidents, we are announcing our withdrawal from the Harvard network and are expressing our unwavering support for the Jewish student community at Harvard."