The US must respond to Iran's proxy network - opinion

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the Iranian regime has consistently pursued a policy of exporting its revolutionary ideology far beyond its borders. A key element of this strategy has involved the support and sponsorship of various terrorist groups and militias across the globe. This analysis serves as an urgent alarm for the White House and the US Army, emphasizing why they should be well-educated regarding Iran’s terrorist network.

The impending threat

Iran’s meticulous cultivation of proxy militias and terrorist organizations has earned it the dubious distinction of being labeled the “foremost state sponsor of terrorism” by the United States government. Its unwavering commitment to advancing its revolutionary agenda through unconventional means has not only destabilized the Middle East but has also posed significant challenges to global peace and security.

Iran’s proxy network

Iran’s extensive support for proxy militias and terrorist organizations worldwide is a source of grave concern for global stability. These proxies, which receive financial, training, and equipment support from Iran, include some well-known entities.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah stands as Iran’s most prominent proxy. With deep ties to Tehran, Hezbollah operates within Lebanon’s borders and poses a significant threat to Israel. It maintains a substantial arsenal of missiles and rockets aimed at the Jewish state.

Moving to the Gaza Strip, we find Hamas, which, despite occasional disagreements, shares ideological alignment with Iran. Iran has consistently provided substantial financial assistance to Hamas and its military wing, enabling them to launch multiple conflicts against Israel. People listen to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech through a screen during a gathering in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2023. (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

The second-largest group in Gaza, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, is another recipient of Iranian funding, training, and weaponry. This group has been responsible for numerous rocket attacks on Israel and has cooperated with other Iranian-backed factions.

In Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shi’ite militia, has received extensive support from Iran. This group has targeted US forces and coalition allies, leading to sanctions imposed by the US government. Advertisement

Another Iraqi faction, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, was formed to oppose the US military presence in Iraq. It continues to receive support from Iran and has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US.

Lastly, Iran’s support extends to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, known as Ansar Allah. These rebels have received extensive support, including training and arms shipments, from Iran. As a result, they have launched missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Global reach of Iran’s terror network

The influence of Iranian-backed terrorist groups extends far beyond the Middle East, touching other regions with alarming consequences.

Europe: Hezbollah, the prominent Iranian proxy, has established an extensive terrorist infrastructure in Europe. This network was responsible for a shocking 2012 bombing in Bulgaria that targeted Israeli tourists, leaving the world shaken by its global reach.

Latin America: Hezbollah’s presence in Latin American countries has raised red flags, as concerns mount about potential attacks and the group’s growing influence in this region. The specter of Iranian-sponsored terrorism casts a shadow over Latin American nations.

Africa: Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah, have ventured into Africa, thereby broadening Iran’s global terror network. Their activities in this diverse continent underscore the far-reaching implications of Iran’s support for terrorism.

Asia: Iran’s recruitment and deployment of paramilitary groups like the Zaynabiyoun Brigade and Fatemiyoun Division in Syria further emphasize the extent of Iran’s global reach. Comprising Afghan and Pakistani fighters, these groups operate in Asia, serving as a troubling testament to Iran’s far-reaching influence.

Challenges and implications: A global security concern

Iran’s extensive support for terrorist organizations and militias worldwide raises profound challenges and concerns for global security. These challenges encompass a wide spectrum of issues that demand careful consideration.

Regional Instability: The Iranian regime’s backing of proxy groups has played a pivotal role in igniting and perpetuating instability in the already volatile Middle East. Ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq bear the indelible mark of Iran’s involvement, exacerbating tensions and fostering violence.

Threat to Israel: Israel faces an imminent threat from two of Iran’s most prominent proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas. These groups, armed with a formidable arsenal of missiles and rockets, continuously target Israeli population centers, escalating tensions in the region.

Potential for escalation: Recent events, including the October 7 massacre orchestrated by Hamas and subsequent attacks by Iranian-backed groups, have escalated regional tensions to alarming levels. These developments underscore the potential for broader regional conflicts involving multiple actors and nations.

International terrorism: Iran’s unwavering support for groups like Hezbollah, known for their global reach, introduces the unsettling prospect of terrorist attacks extending beyond the Middle East. The international community must remain vigilant in monitoring and countering these threats.

Diminished sovereignty and influence: The influence of Iran-backed militias has substantially eroded the sovereignty of states in the Middle East. In nations like Lebanon and Iraq, these militias often operate independently of national governments, further weakening the authority of these states.

Humanitarian consequences: The conflicts perpetuated by Iran’s sponsorship of proxy groups have exacted a heavy humanitarian toll. Countless civilians have been displaced, lives have been lost, and untold suffering has been inflicted upon those caught in the crossfire.

THESE MULTIFACETED challenges underscore the urgency of international collaboration in addressing the global security risks posed by Iran’s extensive support for terrorism. The need for decisive action and diplomatic solutions is paramount to safeguarding regional and global stability.

In conclusion, the White House and the US Army must be well-educated regarding Iran’s terrorist network due to the urgent and impending threats it poses to regional and global stability. Addressing these challenges demands a resolute and unified international effort. The world must stand together to confront the threats emanating from Tehran and work toward a future where peace, stability, and respect for human rights prevail.

Only through collective action and a commitment to justice can we hope to counter the menace that Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism represents to global security. The epicenter of this global terrorist network lies in Tehran, where decisive action must be taken to dismantle it. The head of the snake, which orchestrates and sustains these malevolent activities, must be cut off to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond. The “religious octopus” in Tehran not only suppresses the aspirations of the Iranian people but also promotes violence and chaos worldwide.

It is imperative to blind the eye of this octopus, disrupt its nefarious operations, and hold those responsible for state-sponsored terrorism accountable. The collapse of the mullahs’ regime and the eventual downfall of the criminal Ayatollahs should be celebrated as a triumph of modern humanity. However, true regime change requires unwavering determination and sound decision-making, rather than mere support for a corrupt reformist group or an opportunistic mafia of self-interested individuals.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His newly-published book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. Follow him on X @EQFARD and www.erfanfard.com.