Will Israel say 'yes' or 'no' to keeping Benjamin Netanyahu? - opinion

In Israel, a popular opinion, and in many cases a hope, is that when the war ends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his party will be pushed out of office.

“He’s done,” many say when discussing Netanyahu’s future in politics.

Before October 7, Israel experienced a radical protest movement against proposed Supreme Court reforms spearheaded by Netanyahu’s coalition. Today, that issue is an afterthought. Following the devastating October 7 Hamas massacre that pushed the country into war, many are questioning (again) whether or not Netanyahu remains fit for the position of Israel’s leader.

In the findings of a number of opinion polls throughout Israel – some even published just days after the October 7 attack – Netanyahu’s approval rating, along with his overall party’s rating, are down significantly. Days after the massacre, Lazar Research surveyed Israelis about Netanyahu, and two-thirds of respondents said they would choose “anyone else” for the role, without even knowing who it would be.

A Channel 13 television survey found that if elections were held now, the Likud Party would get only 16 seats (it currently holds 32). According to the survey, Benny Gantz's National Unity party would get 37 seats, and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party would follow suit with 14 seats.

Shas and Yisrael Beytenu would get nine seats; eight to Otzma Yehudit; seven to United Torah Judaism; six to the Religious Zionist Party; five seats each to Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al; and Meretz four seats.

In the last election cycle, it was the historic Meretz party that did not earn enough votes to maintain seats in the current Knesset. This go-around, it's the Labor Party and the Balad Party that would fail to pass the electoral threshold. Together, the coalition would have 46 seats; 61 are needed for a clear majority in Israel's 120-seat parliamentary system.

Many Israelis think only Netanyahu can do the job

WHILE ISRAELIS and outsiders are beginning to look around to see who might be the next prime minister, some Israelis say there’s still really only one man who can do this job – and that’s 74-year-old Bibi Netanyahu.

Chaim Gershon is a real estate investor living in the Jerusalem area. He is also working to set up a civilian security force for Givat Ze’ev, a neighborhood in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) surrounded by Arab villages. Gershon fervently believes that what Israel needs is a man who can handle relations with global leaders and, most importantly, – Israel’s allies.

“Who will replace him? I can’t see anyone who has the ability to manage diplomatic relations like Bibi has managed,” Gershon said. “Whether it was with the Obama government or with the Biden government, he has managed to keep them on the page but also not give in.”

Gershon has always been a fan of Netanyahu, specifically when it comes to his ability to sway global affairs and foreign diplomats. Gershon says Americans want Israel to stop the war in Gaza due to upcoming elections and says he is against a two-state solution, which the United States is pushing. Gershon likes that Bibi does not advocate for it. He also says it’s thanks to Netanyahu that the US has engaged with the Houthi rebels in Yemen and brought Britain on board to fight against terror with Israel.

“I don’t know if in history we have ever had one of our allies fight for us,” Gershon highlighted. “I believe that is because of Netanyahu. Who else could take the credit?”

RASHI ROSENSWEIG hails from Queens, New York. He has worked for El Al and is also a professional actor. He has lived in Israel for 25 years. He has raised a family and married off his children.

Despite being a long-time Conservative, he believes that his American values have turned him away from supporting Bibi.

“The thing that bothers me about him is... I’m sick of him. Enough. As an American, I totally believe in term limits for a leader,” Rosensweig said.

He went on to express that Israel should shed the leadership style it may have picked up from Arab countries – which is to have one man in power endlessly.

“I don’t think it’s good for our culture, society, and politics. There are so many people who can do his job,” he said.

Rosensweig voted for Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, hoping to maintain a Conservative office with freshness.

While Gershon wants to see only Netanyahu in the role of prime minister, when pushed to offer alternative names he suggested two politicians who could potentially fit the bill: Minister Benny Gantz because he has the potential to unite the nation; and MK Danny Danon for his ability to stand his ground while also being a strong diplomat. Gershon also commended Danon’s close tie to US presidential candidate Nikki Haley, with whom he worked during his time as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. Despite being a hardline Conservative, Gershon fears that former president Donald Trump will re-enter the White House with a grudge that he’s holding against Bibi.

“With Trump, it becomes a personal matter, and he can sometimes do things that are potentially dangerous for Israel,” Gershon explained. “He spoke about Israel’s weakness up North and exposed [Israel] because he wanted to have a go at Bibi.”

Gershon said that just about the only thing that could cause him to withdraw his support for Netanyahu would be a 2024 Trump presidency.

For Rosensweig, it’s Netanyahu’s court cases. He considers them a stain on the prime minister’s record that he can’t get over. Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, bribery, and breach of trust – and Rosensweig believes that the prime minister will stay in power for as long as possible in an effort to evade penalties.

“And everyone knows that,” he added.

Rosensweig, despite wanting to see him retire, praised Bibi for his accomplishments and legacy, which he said include the growth of the nation’s hi-tech sector, mass transportation advancements, and the Abraham Accords – so far affording Israel normalization deals with four Muslim nations – resulting in friendly neighbors in the region. While Rosensweig wants to see some fresh faces in government, starting at the top, he feels that now is not the right moment.

“I think any changes before the war ends would not be a good move. We need stability, and it’s very important,” Rosensweig said.

“The unity has been good and strong. And you can see it. [Many] Haredim – the Orthodox Jewish community – went straight to the army... and people have been wonderful [to one another]. But we need stability. Having major general elections in the midst of war would not be a great idea.”

WHILE ROSENSWEIG is looking toward the future of Israel hoping for a new set of eyes and ears for the Israeli public, and while Gershon hopes to see the familiar face of Mr. Netanyahu in the Knesset, both concluded with the idea of a unified people working together to move ahead.

“The one thing that concerns me a lot, I don’t know what the future holds, but history has shown that there’s been lots of internal turmoil, and internal turmoil leads to destruction,” Gershon said.

“It takes a war and the loss of lives in order for us to unite together and put aside our internal disagreements.”

He hopes that Israel will be able to remain unified so that we don’t “have to have constant wars in order to keep us together.” ■