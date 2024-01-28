Rediscovering Israel's beauty amid the war with Hamas - comment

The war in Gaza has, unsurprisingly, left most Israelis profoundly confused and angry. Some are also suffering from depression and anxiety.

Lighthearted activities and enjoyment are off-limits for many who struggle to do anything beyond their daily routines.

Accordingly, restaurants, hotels, and the tourist industry in general are suffering greatly. This has been compounded by the fact that Israel is off-limits for holidaymakers, travelers, and even volunteers, many of whom have had their plans to visit disrupted by canceled flights, and so on.

With that in mind, when the opportunity arose for my husband and me to have a weekend break in Eilat, we thought long and hard, before deciding that it was, on balance, a good idea.

The mini-break was sandwiched between two scheduled visits to our daughter's army base in the south of the country.

An Eilat vacation amid the Israel-Hamas War

Not knowing what to expect, we scoured the Internet for information on hotels in the Red Sea resort and, to our surprise, found some very attractive deals.

We settled on a mid-range hotel just outside the center – Herbert Samuel The Reef – and booked through Booking.com. This gave us the option to cancel last minute should our plans change, as they so often do in the current climate.

Fortunately, everything went smoothly and, before we knew it, we found ourselves taking in the wonders of the Negev desert as we drove to the most southern tip of Israel.

My last visit to Eilat was around 30 years ago, so I didn’t know what to expect. In my mind, the resort comprised a string of hotels along the seafront, a few restaurants, and not much more.

I was quite taken aback, therefore, when we eventually arrived; beautifully paved roads weaved their way through the heart of the city, punctuated by quirky roundabouts.

Shopping malls sprung up from nowhere, boasting some of the best shops to be found anywhere in Israel.

AND OUR hotel didn’t disappoint either. Although it was full, owing to the displaced families who were being housed there, it was business as usual. The staff was warm and welcoming, and the hotel itself had a relaxed, holiday vibe, perfect for a weekend getaway.

Our room had a small balcony overlooking the Jordanian mountains towering over the shores of the Red Sea on the opposite side. They were so close, it felt as though you could stretch out your arm and touch them.

Having unpacked, we took a stroll along the shore in front of our hotel as night fell and the twinkling lights of Aqaba appeared in the distance.

The weather was perfect, too; a warm breeze enveloped us as I slowly started to unwind. Finally, I felt able to switch off and embrace having nothing to do for a couple of days; no work, no kids, no stress.

On that first evening, we headed out in the car – which proved extremely useful – to explore a bit of the town.

As Eilat is famed for its duty-free status, and we’re gritty northerners from Manchester, shopping was high up on our to-do list.

Our first stop was Lior Adika, a large store in the industrial area selling beauty products and toiletries at amazing prices. When my friend said we couldn’t visit Eilat without going there, I thought she was joking. But she wasn’t, and boy, am I glad we took her advice! We left with enough toiletries to last a lifetime, for a fraction of what we’d have paid in our hometown, Netanya.

We also managed to find a wonderful little Indian restaurant, Tikka Masala, in the industrial area. The food was fabulous – authentic, fresh, and plentiful, although the accompanying background music was reminiscent of a luxury spa, giving the place a rather odd atmosphere.

With breakfast thrown in at the hotel, we weren’t going to miss the opportunity to fuel up before our first full day began. And we were most pleasantly surprised. Every type of bread, cheese, fruit, salad, and cake could be found. There was even a hot food station with pasta and pizza on offer for the more adventurous breakfast eaters.

As might be expected with all-you-can-eat breakfast buffets, we both ate far too much (calories don’t count on holiday). Nevertheless, our planned trip to the famous Coral World Underwater Observatory still went ahead.

Like many of the attractions in Eilat right now, ticket prices have been reduced due to a lack of demand. The place was still fairly busy, however, with young families enjoying the fantastic shows and activities there.

The new Aquadome was particularly impressive, with its 3D wraparound cinema. Squeals of delight could be heard from the younger members of the audience as the life-size sea creatures above appeared to swoop down into the theater itself. Quite a spectacle.

The Underwater Observatory, the only one of its kind in the world, was also a sight to behold, as was Shark World. Getting up close and personal with some of the world’s most elaborate and wondrous sea creatures and coral formations was, on its own, worth a trip to Eilat.

We also managed to squeeze in another successful shopping trip before everywhere closed early for Shabbat, and we made plans for our second, and last, evening.

WE ENDED up at The Brewery, a homely gastropub in the residential part of town that is extremely popular with the locals, especially on Friday night. Happily, the staff managed to find us a table when we turned up, unannounced.

In a refreshing departure from the norm, the pub serves, among other dishes, good, solid, English fare. We shared two of our favorite dishes: bangers and mash and fish and chips, washed down with a pint brewed in the mini brewery housed in a glass room at the front of the pub.

Strangely enough, not only was the restaurant festooned with Christmas decorations, but a 6-foot (1.8 m.) Christmas tree also stood proud in the corner – things you don’t see very often in Israel, especially not in mid-January!

And to top it all, our much-needed, short-lived trip ended on a spectacular note: watching the sun rise over the mountains. We got up and out extra early to make sure we didn’t miss it and were humbled to witness this incredible sight. Nature at its very best.

Another hearty breakfast then set us on our way. As we drove north through the desert, stopping at various lookout points to marvel at the views and take photos, we felt blessed to live in such a rich and varied country.

We vowed there and then to explore more of our precious land. Whereas before, the rest of the world was just a short, easy hop, now it’s a balagan to travel anywhere outside of Israel.

Further, with the situation as it is, I, and others like me, would rather spend our hard-earned cash at home, supporting those industries and businesses that have been hardest hit by the war.

I hope you’ll do the same.