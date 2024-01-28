‘I stand with Israel!’ - OPINION

‘I stand with Israel!” These words have been said by people all around the world since the beginning of the conflict in Israel. The question is, how does one practically stand upon the words “I stand with Israel?”

Are they just words, or do they mean something more? In 2015, the European Union published new rules regarding products originating in the biblical heartland of Israel, Judea, and Samaria (the West Bank). Their guidelines voiced the outrageous belief that the biblical heartland is not part of Israel and that goods produced there could not be labeled as “Made in Israel.”

For some, the actions of the European Union in 2015 were just words; rhetoric being rehashed from the pages of the history books. For a few, however, these words were a call to counter-action.

Steve Wearp, a successful engineer from Texas, heard the EU ruling and decided that this was his fight. He knew well the history of the Holocaust, and decided that the boycotts, sanctions, and relabeling of Jewish goods made by Jews in Judea were the first steps toward a horrific repeat of the antisemitism and anti-Zionism of 1930s Europe. He left his job in 2016 and traveled to Israel to find ways to practically stand with Israel.

Wearp and his oldest son met with small family business owners and artists from all across Judea and Samaria to discuss ways to bring their products into the international market outside of Israel. That was eight years ago. Today, their company, Blessed Buy Israel, has grown into an exporter of Israeli goods and goodness to the entire world.

Wearp and his family have stood by Israel’s side through thick and thin over the past eight years, but since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, they have been inviting many more people to join them in “BUYcotting” Israel. Wearp has always encouraged his customers to “buy what they believe.”

Now is an opportunity for people around the world to join with the Wearp family in supporting the small family-owned businesses of Judea and Samaria because a strong biblical heartland means a strong Israel.

As the war continues in Gaza, the Wearp family has been throughout Israel volunteering and supporting the farmers and small businesses who are suffering the most from the economic and workforce downturn.

It is one thing to wave a flag or pray for the State of Israel; it is a whole different level to buy Israeli products and then share about it with your family and friends. The products people buy from Blessed Buy Israel put money directly back into the businesses and families of Israel. The idea behind Blessed Buy Israel wasn’t just for people to connect to the products of Israel, but also to the stories and lives of the pioneers behind these amazing products.

For example: Baruch and Batya came from America to raise their children, plant fruit trees, and make ceramics inspired by the Land of Israel. Baruch has planted hundreds of trees on their land in the community of Itamar, and Batya runs the ceramics studio. They’ve created a beautiful paradise around their home.

Another family, Baruch and Shimrit Feuchtwanger, have been in the honey business for generations. Throughout the ups and downs of the challenges that come with beekeeping, they have persevered and brought forth delicious honey in the Land of Milk and Honey.

There’s Erez and Vered, who took the money from their wedding and put it all toward planting vines and olive trees in the biblical heartland of Israel. They put in some of the first vineyards in Judea and Samaria in centuries, and now their olive oil and wines are winning awards around the world.

Blessed Buy Israel is calling on all supporters of Israel to join their Heartland Challenge. The idea is to commit to buying only certain Israeli products. Do you drink tea? Commit to only drinking Israeli tea. Do you use olive oil? Commit to using only Israeli olive oil. Do you like to eat locusts and honey? Commit to only buying Israeli honey and eating Israeli locusts! This will connect you to the products and people of Israel and will allow you to share why you only purchase those products from Israel.

Make your words “I stand with Israel” become more than simply words. Show your friends these amazing products. Tell your neighbors about how you practically support Israel. Share with your local businesses the idea of promoting and selling products from the Holy Land! Commit to the Heartland Challenge today and post about your commitment on social media with the hashtags #Heartland Challenge! Show the world that “I Stand With Israel!”

Don’t just buy Israel… buy Blessed Buy Israel and make a true difference in the lives of small business owners across the beautiful land of Israel today.

Samuel Wearp is the Director of Public Relations for Blessed Buy Israel