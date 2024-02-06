Unity is not unanimity - opinion

United we will win! Unity is the not-so-secret weapon of the Jewish people.

The raison d’etre of the State of Israel is to protect and defend the Jewish people. When our enemies attack, we realize that we are all in the same boat.

In times of war, we realize that what divides us is insignificant compared to what unites us.

Since the October 7 atrocities and the continuing antisemitic and anti-Israel attacks throughout the world, we have joined together as Am Yisrael. We are all united in seeking safety and security for the single Jewish state, and for Jews across in the world. We are united in seeking a democratic government that respects the rights of all peace-loving citizens and residents.

That’s the pshat, the plain meaning, all the rest, as they say, is commentary. And yet, that commentary is critically important. Our heritage teaches us that we must debate and discuss the plain meaning of our actions and laws.

Unity does not require unanimity. Passionate disagreement among our sages is also recorded in our holy books in order to teach us that disagreement is not forbidden. Indeed, it is encouraged, with the proviso that it be done with respect, that we listen to one another’s point of view and present our own views without insults, violence, or coercion.

Debate, not hate

The very nature of the democracy that we cherish is that there be freedom of debate and speech; not hate speech. Incitement to violence is not protected free speech.

But the unified people of Israel in the democratic State of Israel must be free to discuss and disagree about the many important decisions that we face. Hostage deals with an implacable enemy, humanitarian aid that gets stolen by Hamas, a call to return to resettle Gaza to prevent future atrocities such as those of October 7; there are passionate arguments on either side of each of these issues that we must engage with and discuss with love and respect.

It is never appropriate to degenerate into name-calling. It is never appropriate to threaten those who disagree with you. It is never appropriate to force your point of view on other people by holding them hostage in their cars or on public transportation.

We all come from a common heritage as Jews. Whether we are religious or not, we have the Jewish spark in our souls. It is that spark that lights our way today in such dark times. Each of us has our own way to nurture that spark.

Unity requires that we see that spark even in those who have very different points of view. Unity requires that we discuss, debate, and deliberate. And ultimately, in a democracy, unity requires that we accept the decision of the majority.

The writer holds the William F. Aldinger Chair in Finance at Baruch College, City University of New York, and is proud to be an honorary member of the Netzer Chazani community, as well as a Jerusalem resident.