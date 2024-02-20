Jewish diaspora's solidarity with Israel is essential - editorial

We warmly welcome CEO William Daroff and delegates of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the umbrella agency of the American Jewish community, who are gathering in Israel this week as the country faces the most challenging time in its history.

“In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, key US Jewish leaders will convene in Jerusalem for the Conference of Presidents National Leadership Mission, February 18-22, 2024,” it said in a media statement. “The delegation includes top leaders from the Conference’s 50-member organizations and National Leadership Council. In addition to meetings with Israel’s political and military leaders, during the Mission, the group will meet with the families of the hostages, bereaved families, and soldiers and commanders of the IDF.”

In its opening day of meetings on Sunday, its leaders were addressed, among other things, by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, and US Ambassador Jack Lew.

“I’ve been seeing you here year after year, but this year it’s different,” Netanyahu told them. “Each year you come here to express your solidarity with the State of Israel, the solidarity of the Diaspora with the Jewish state, but this year, that solidarity is essential because it’s an expression of unity between the Jewish people and the Jewish state, between so many of our friends around the world and the great trial that we are faced with today.”

Gantz expressed “deep appreciation” to the Conference of Presidents and its leadership for their support. “You have joined us in defending our home – sharing the truth, embracing our communities, providing for our soldiers, supporting the only Jewish state, your home,” he said. “A ray of light during these hours of darkness has been the Israeli-American alliance that has proven stronger than ever.” WILLIAM DAROFF, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Lew, a former Treasury Secretary and White House chief of staff said the Conference of Presidents had long been an effective advocate on behalf of the American Jewish community at the White House and in Congress, advancing core policies that are in the strategic interest of the US and of deep concern to American Jews, noting that its former and current leaders, Malcolm Hoenlein and Daroff, “are welcome and frequent visitors whose views are heard and valued by policymakers” at the highest levels.

“This includes robust support for Israel’s security and right to self-defense, and also crucial specific policies like Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program, and the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, “ he said. “After October 7, the government of the United States responded with diplomatic support and war materiel. At the same time, major American Jewish organizations responded with generosity and compassion by supporting Israeli society, especially communities and individuals directly affected by the October 7 massacre. American Jewish organizations also demonstrated badly needed moral clarity in the face of despicable expressions of antisemitism after Israel responded to October 7 by defending itself in a war to defeat Hamas as a political or military threat to Israel and its people.”

Jewish-American leaders

We urge you, leaders of Jewish-American organizational leaders, to absorb as many personal stories, content, and spirit bursting out of so many Israelis in the past few months as possible. Tell your constituents of the tragedies, of how your people were slaughtered just because they were Jewish. But also reflect on the positivity and unique Israeli attitude that defines this historic era. Speak of the heroes you have and will meet with this week during your visit. Remind them that Israel used to be what united the American Jewish community and should again be that factor.

Use this visit to help the American Jewish community broaden its mainstream group of Zionists. Use this visit to assist your advocacy efforts to cause more Jews to be part of Jewish life and have a connection to Israel.

But also reflect on the almost unanimous opinion amongst Israelis that the IDF cannot, and will not, accept a ceasefire until every Israeli citizen and soldier is back home. The IDF will also operate until it reaches a point where all Israelis feel safe in their homes, no matter where they live.

We need your support. We’re counting on it.