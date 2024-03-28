Why we must fight intolerance - opinion

The subject of intolerance is one that has always been close to my heart. My personal experiences of growing up in South Africa and being subject to discrimination had a long-standing impact on me and I made a pledge that I would never stand idly by whilst any other person was met with prejudice or injustice.

In the wake of the tragic events of the October 7th massacre, my husband Idan and I found ourselves compelled to confront the intolerance that loomed over our society. Hearing of the unjust treatment inflicted upon Jewish students on American campuses, solely due to their heritage, stirred within us a profound sense of not only sadness, but indignation. As a parent myself, I was horrified to think of any young person being subject to discrimination of any kind. It was a stark reminder that unfortunately, antisemitism is not something of the past, but something of our present, and something we must be vigilant against.

Idan and I made the difficult decision to resign from the Kennedy School Dean’s executive board and to withdraw our financial support from Harvard University. We could no longer in good conscience associate ourselves with an institution that failed to adequately address the pervasive threat of antisemitism and ensure the safety and fair treatment of Jewish and Israeli students on its campus. It was a decision born out of a deep-seated conviction that silence in the face of injustice is simply complicity.

Batia Ofer receives the Champion of Tolerance award on March 27, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Embracing Diversity: Tolerance, Empathy, and Action

In the weeks and months that followed our resignation, the world saw an alarming surge in anti-Semitic incidents. Yet, amidst the darkness, a glimmer of hope emerged as others began to find their voices and take a stance. Donors relinquished their ties to institutions and companies that turned a blind eye to antisemitism, redirecting their resources toward causes that championed tolerance and inclusion. It was a powerful testament to the transformative potential of individual action in the face of bigotry and hatred, and it gave me immense hope. The power of the collective and of standing together cannot be underestimated.Our decision to take a stand against antisemitism came from our commitment to combating intolerance in all its forms. For we recognized that the struggle against prejudice and discrimination knows no bounds, transcending the confines of religion, race, or creed. Whether it be xenophobia, Islamophobia, homophobia, misogyny, or any other form of injustice, we must take a stand together against those who would seek to create divides in our societies.In times like these, it is paramount that we continue to safeguard the fundamental rights of all people, regardless of religion, race, or creed. The abhorrent acts of terror on October 7th should never serve as justification for targeting innocent individuals. It is imperative that we remain vigilant in our treatment of those who have not perpetrated violence or endorsed such atrocities. This ethos must extend to innocent Palestinians as well.

To stand against intolerance is to stand against those that would choose not to respect or embrace others and their diversity. Unfortunately, the perils of intolerance loom large, casting a shadow over society. When individuals are marginalized or ostracized due to their beliefs or identities, they become susceptible to extremist ideologies that promise a sense of belonging and purpose. The rise of hate groups and terrorist organizations around the globe is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by intolerance.

At its core, tolerance embodies the recognition and celebration of our differences. Whether it's differences in race, religion, culture, gender, or ideology, embracing diversity enriches our collective experience, broadens our perspectives, and fuels innovation. The true essence of tolerance lies in genuine understanding and respect for the inherent dignity and worth of every individual.

I believe that the fight against intolerance must begin with a fundamental shift in our attitudes and behaviours. It requires us to challenge our own biases, confront our prejudices, and cultivate empathy and compassion for those who may differ from us. It implores us to stand up against injustice, discrimination, and hatred in all its forms, wherever and whenever they may arise. And it starts in individual action; in a commitment to standing up for what we believe in, and in never letting hate win.

Batia Ofer is a philanthropist and art collector. She received the Champion of Tolerance Award at The Jerusalem Post's Women Leaders Summit on March 27.