Confronting the denial of October 7 - opinion

Following the assault by Hamas, it is crucial to recognize that although the primary victims were Israeli women and girls – a reflection of the attackers’ deeply rooted motives – the repercussions of such violence extended beyond individuals of Israeli or Jewish identity.

Thai nationals, among others, were also subjected to brutal violence, demonstrating that in its intent to target the Jewish State, the aggression carried out was indiscriminate, impacting a wider range of individuals.

This aspect of the violence, affecting people beyond the direct target, has not been adequately acknowledged on an international scale.

This crucial aspect, often neglected, facilitates a more comfortable denial of the situation’s stark reality by those with antisemitic attitudes. The broad ramifications of these attacks reveal a disconcerting tendency to disregard facts that challenge preexisting narratives, highlighting a pattern of selective acknowledgment that fosters a hesitation to outright condemn these acts of violence.

At the heart of this widespread denial lie persistent antisemitic stereotypes and myths that have not been sufficiently challenged.

A particular narrative has emerged as a means to dismiss allegations of sexual assaults, positing that Arab assailants, claiming higher moral standards, would deem it dishonorable to assault Jewish women or any women.

Additionally, there’s an insidious acceptance within this narrative that considers prisoners of war as fair game, suggesting that any violence inflicted upon them, including rape, does not constitute violence due to their status.

Such arguments not only dehumanize the victims by denying their suffering but also overlook the brutality of the perpetrators, thus maintaining a distorted view of violence. This approach to denial effectively seeks to negate the accusations by invoking a combination of supposed moral superiority and a redefinition of what constitutes violence in wartime, further complicating the discourse around these serious issues.

The tepid response of the international community, especially the United Nations’ reluctance to firmly denounce these attacks, has reinforced in many the notion that such interpretations of events are somehow logical and defensible.

Entities like UN Women have found themselves under scrutiny for their noticeable silence, a stance that, unintentionally or not, lends strength to the perpetrators and neglects the victims. Such inaction raises serious doubts about their dedication to protecting the rights of women and girls worldwide, contributing to a culture that overlooks the October 7 atrocities.

This situation urgently calls for a reassessment of global human rights advocacy, requiring a strategy that rises above political or racial prejudices. The widespread denial, often anchored in antisemitic beliefs, not only represents a reluctance to confront the truth but also embodies a divisive “us vs them” attitude that undermines the unity of Western societies.

We must fulfill our commitment to women and girls

The events of October 7 bring to the forefront the imperative to adhere to international law and fulfill our commitments to defending women and girls. Neglecting to do so effectively abandons more than half of the global population, a reality both untenable and morally indefensible. Our collective failure to protect these rights is tantamount to endorsing the oppression and violence faced by women and girls, a stance incompatible with the principles of justice and equality upon which international law is founded.

The defense of women and girls against violence and discrimination is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative that demands unwavering commitment from global institutions, nations, and communities. It requires the dismantling of the pervasive culture of denial that seeks to trivialize these issues. By challenging and overturning this “us vs them” mentality, we can begin to forge a more inclusive and empathetic approach that recognizes the dignity and worth of every individual, irrespective of their background.

Addressing this challenge necessitates a concerted effort to ensure that international law is not merely a set of guidelines but a living, breathing commitment to upholding the rights and freedoms of the most vulnerable.

It is only through such steadfast dedication to these principles that we can hope to counteract the forces of division and hate, paving the way for a more just and equitable world. The defense of women and girls, therefore, becomes a litmus test for our collective morality and a critical battleground in the fight for human rights and dignity on a global scale.

Individuals like George Galloway have strategically employed antisemitism, aware of its positive resonance in certain circles, to provide a veneer for their misogyny. By adopting such stances, they exploit societal prejudices, allowing their underlying misogyny to be obscured and thus more readily accepted under the guise of political commentary.

This tactic underscores a calculated attempt to leverage existing biases to shield and propagate misogynistic attitudes, necessitating a vigilant and informed response to disentangle and address these intertwined forms of discrimination. Such rhetoric has facilitated a climate where denial of atrocities against Jewish individuals is not only possible but prevalent, highlighting the necessity for a comprehensive strategy that addresses the spread of anti-Western and anti-civilization narratives undermining societal fabric.

Tackling this issue goes beyond deploying conventional strategies against antisemitism; it demands a fundamental reassessment of our interaction with information and the fostering of an environment of comprehension across societal boundaries. Antisemitism is increasingly used as a tool to undermine and weaken the very fabric of our secular democracies, acting as a Trojan horse for a more sinister agenda.

It’s imperative that we awaken to the reality that prejudice against Israel and Jewish communities often serves as a façade for deeper malevolent intentions. Through dedicated efforts in education, enhancing media literacy, and fostering community involvement, we can begin to dismantle the deep-seated narratives that perpetuate division and threaten the core values of democracy and human rights.

As we stand at this crossroads, it is imperative to recognize that the battle for our civilization’s values is fought daily, not only on traditional battlefields but within the minds and hearts of individuals.

Engaging in this fight requires acknowledging the complex, multifaceted nature of human society and striving for a more cohesive, understanding world that respects the dignity and rights of all its members.

The writers are co-founders and directors of Forward Strategy Ltd.