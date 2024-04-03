You don't need to be an online warrior - opinion

Despite the harsh realities of war, the Israeli spirit remains strong. A sense of optimism and determination fills the air as the nation innovates, rebuilds, holds space, and supports one another.

People from all walks of life are coming together in a show of faith, demonstrating Israel’s shared commitment to unified progress. However, for those of us online, the social media landscape is anything but supportive or understanding of even the basic information regarding what is happening in Israel right now.

Although healthy discourse is always encouraged, in the current online climate, the spread of misinformation, online trolling, and media bias make it almost impossible to find oneself on the right side of the debate.

Stepping back from the screen and taking a mental health break can make the difference between finding clarity and falling prey to the toxic cycle of online negativity and polarization.

In times of conflict, there are two crucial elements that you have to focus on:

Authenticity: maintaining integrity and transparency in actions and nurturing trust amid tensions.

Self-care: preserving resilience and well-being amidst emotional and physical strains

With that in mind, this article explores authenticity in times of conflict and why being an online warrior might not be the best idea. Social media managers with laptops (Illustrative) (credit: Marvin Meyer/Unsplash)

The burden of explanation

Explaining yourself online is exhausting. Most people do it without even noticing. We’ve all done it, scrolling through our feeds or watching a YouTube video when you suddenly feel an urge to express your opinion in the comment section.

Before you know it, your heart rate increases, and you are drawn into a vicious debate with someone hiding behind a fake profile picture. In any other walk of life, people have to take accountability for their actions, but through the power of online anonymity and the comfort of hiding behind a computer screen, some make it their life’s mission to spread lies and anti-Israel misinformation without facing any consequences for their behavior.

This is a huge burden for those who want to use online spaces for good. The burden only gets bigger when you realize the sheer amount of propaganda and misinformation spread online. Often, people with no expertise or valid opinion rise to the top of the ranks and ignorantly shape online discourse. In certain instances, this results in widespread radicalization and the formation of opinions based on lies.

Given the current global state of affairs, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a rise in “Internet Warriors” using online platforms to drive change. But after a while, it becomes exhausting.

Most people don’t know that organized online trolls and experts in fake advocacy lead the charge when it comes to engaging in heated debates and spreading divisive rhetoric, often without regard for the real-world consequences of their actions.

To get to the bottom of the debate around online authenticity, we must first look at the current online landscape, including new media institutions such as Facebook, X, and YouTube. The rise of social media should have signaled a fairer, more open space for voices to be heard and discussions to be had. Instead, we have an unregulated arena where anything goes and lies can be spread at the touch of a button.

Corporate social media is not being held accountable. Backed by unchecked power, people who passionately oppose Israel and call for the annihilation of the state of Israel, promoting lies and the erasure of Jewish identity, are influencing public opinion without transparency or oversight. With substantial financial backing from countries like Qatar and widespread support from pro-Islamic populations, groups like Hamas can use online platforms to shape narratives and garner support for their actions.

Over-explaining doesn’t always work

People are always going to disagree. It’s what makes us fundamentally human. But at what point do we draw the line and agree to disagree?

Trying to persuade someone to see things as we do is not always healthy. Sometimes, respecting differing perspectives and finding common ground despite our differences is more important.

The rise of online echo chambers has marked a stark shift in how we engage with information, often leading to polarization and reinforcing pre-existing beliefs. People feel comfortable swimming in familiar waters, and that’s no different than online. Those comforted by the status quo are all too happy to bask in the shallows and allow a tunnel vision mindset to take hold, not letting the facts confuse them.

We become jaded and unwilling to learn or grow when our opinions aren’t challenged. This is when most are drawn into futile and unproductive online arguments that are physically draining. We are then left with a headache and a discerning sense of frustration, realizing that instead of understanding, we’ve perpetuated division and exhausted ourselves in the process.

Embrace your authentic self

The reality of an interconnected world is that there will always be some form of conflict. Realizing the realities of modern society, the historical struggles, and constant human evolution, we understand that conflict is an inevitable aspect of our existence.

Only then can we weigh our options for progress. Not many people know how to focus on their well-being during conflict. Our first instinct is to panic and react impulsively, which can cause devastating long-term effects on our mental health.

Having said that, remaining true to one’s self is also important. The prevalence of media gaslighting is on the rise, leading people to question their sense of reality. This is why finding the right balance and authentically expressing your emotions is important. We still want to be seen and heard, especially amid confusion and manipulation.

Focus on community, not online debates

Finding a like-minded community online can feel like a breath of fresh air. People with similar sentiments are likelier to become friends and foster lasting relationships. As human beings, we have an inherent need for connection, and online communities can be a great way to achieve this.

Online collective activism can amplify voices and effect meaningful change, confirming the power of solidarity and shared values in shaping a better world. This could be done by assisting a friend in organizing a community event, volunteering at a local community center, or even helping a friend with an errand run.

The internet is a vast resource with limitless possibilities. We should use online spaces to fuel our creativity and explore the world through interconnected means. Never have we been so empowered to connect, learn, and create.

The internet offers endless opportunities for creativity and exploration. If we embrace online platforms in a way that expands our horizons, we will be in a much better position to connect on a level that knows no bounds.

Misplaced guilt: Not everyone needs to be an influencer

It’s normal to feel like you aren’t making a dent in the bigger picture. Not everyone has the same time and commitment to online advocacy. More than this, most people aren’t skilled in debate or in explaining the underlying complex nuance in bite-sized formats. Don’t compare yourselves to others whom you wish to emulate or agree with. You’ll only diminish your efforts and lose sight of your valuable contributions.

Instead, take notice of key points and use them to forge your own path. Doing this will empower you to engage with causes that matter most and form a unique identity. Each person contributes to society uniquely. It’s vital to enable individuals to feel safe and valued, regardless of how others perceive or assess their contributions.

It’s important to remember that our time spent online is just a small aspect of our lives. Living and working through the next digital revolution will require a lot of effort to safeguard our mental health. In the information age, there are abundant opportunities, but the real challenge is prioritizing mental well-being to stay balanced and resilient.

Remember, your unique skills and talents can go a long way in other walks of life. Extending a helping hand to loved ones or being there for support are great ways to make a difference in your family and local community. If you really want to make a difference, focus on the impact you can have on your immediate surroundings and use your strengths to bring positivity and support to those closest to you.

Doing so will create a sense of normalcy in a world where uncertainty often prevails.

Coming to grips with the realities of the modern world can be a hard adjustment. However, maintaining an authentic approach to your personal and online lives will help you navigate these challenges with integrity and clarity.

Be strong in your convictions but honest about the areas where you may need support or guidance.

Challenge yourself to understand opposing opinions and what experiences led to them, and know that yes, as hard as it is to believe with our modern lens, antisemitism is alive and kicking; there’s no denying it or explaining it away. All you can do, rather than explaining, justifying, and pleading for understanding, is to stand tall, shoulders back, and follow your path.

It’s not going to be easy. Nothing worthwhile ever is. Using history as a marker of progress, we can draw inspiration from past struggles and lean in to our authenticity as indigenous people in a modern nation who will prevail like we always do, despite the haters.

The writer is a strategic adviser and tech ecosystem insights writer.