Time to cut off the head of the octopus: Iran - opinion

The elimination of senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers in Syria this week is a huge shot of encouragement to the Iranian people who dream of getting rid of the ayatollah regime that conquered their country 45 years ago.Most Iranians share this dream, some openly, most in secret, including those who work for the regime. There are many among them whose support is fake, a mask worn out of a necessity to survive.In the past, the Iranians have tried several times to overthrow the government themselves but failed due to the murderous brutality of the regime.The regime is weak. It is a paper tiger that has no legitimacy from the people. The ayatollah rules only through boundless brutality.The regime can be overthrown, but for this we need help from the outside.
First, the international community must understand that there is no choice – that the overthrow of the regime must be achieved. Regional and global peace and security depend on it.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is a real existential threat
The Islamic Republic of Iran is a real existential threat to Israel, to the region, to Europe, to the United States and to the entire West. We dare not underestimate this regime. They have an ideology, patience, determination, orderly plan and large budget. Those who have the impression that the country or its people are poor should understand that it isn’t because the regime has no money. It simply does not share the country’s wealth with the people. The regime invests all the money in developing its power, in weapons, in violence, because that’s the only way it can survive and realize its fanatic ideology.The regime is working to break up the West from within. They use democracy to fight democracies. They radicalize the youth in the United States and Europe, finance media and propaganda, and support universities, in cooperation with Qatar, and with the support of Russia and China. Just a few days ago, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in his meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh that their propaganda war is succeeding, and subsequently released a tweet, declaring: “War also takes place within the media, whoever has the strongest media in their hands will succeed in achieving the goals they seek.”The message of the Iranian people to the various regional threats by Iran’s many violent proxies is to not waste time and energy on the octopus’s tentacles. If the head is not destroyed, it will continue to grow more tentacles, even if one is eliminated, in the Middle East and all over the world.The focus must be on the head.