It's time to remove the rot from our universities - opinion

Across academic institutions, we are witnessing widespread protests, violence, and overall chaos. Graduations have been canceled and classes moved online to placate radicals that, in many cases, have no concept of whether they are trying to liberate Palestine, Texas, or maybe East Palestine, Ohio.

These students are riding the rush that they are a part of a movement, a tidal wave that will be remembered on the “right side” of history. In reality, they are extremists who endanger every sane person who seeks a well-rounded society.

How did we get here? For decades, academia has fostered those who believe that supporting terrorists labeled as “freedom fighters” is the counterculture. The key difference is that we started to allow these students to believe that their echo chambers are the real world. We stopped pushing back on terrible ideas; we encouraged discourse over world views not based on anything beyond feelings. Eventually, the centers of learning – meant to challenge ideas – propped up whatever nonsense students came up with.

To make matters worse, universities have selectively employed these methods.

A speaker wanting to comment on the role of government is barred as hate speech, but supporters of Hamas or Hezbollah calling for actual violence are granted the benefits of Socratic discussion. Universities are finally dealing with the consequences of their actions but at the expense of students who have no role in the madness. Columbia, after days of a violent encampment, called in the police, but this does not address the core issue at hand. A person stands watch at an entrance to the encampment on the university grounds as protests continue at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, April 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

All students breaking the law, calling for and engaging in violence, should be expelled. After the rot has been cut out of our academic settings, we can begin treatment for this cancer. The guidelines on student conduct must be evaluated and enforced.

Calling for an entire country to be wiped off the face of the Earth is not going to be promoted by school sanctions organizations. We are not blind to the fact that only Jewish students have to tolerate these debates, but I promise you, it never ends with the Jews. If not rooted out, the very institutions that are to foster the next generation of doctors, lawyers, and professionals will instead be a net negative to all we hold dear.

Demanding more from universities

Students and parents must demand more from universities. More donors must pull funding, such as Robert Kraft did with Columbia. If colleges do not reform, let them fail. This will be hard for many alumni, but the college you remember is not where your checks are going.

Ivory towers can be built elsewhere; perceived gaps between state and private colleges can be overcome. Look to states such as Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis and University of Florida president Ben Sasse have made clear that you will not get a free pass if you break the rules.

Send your children to places where their safety and ability to learn are the priority.

Federal governments also have a responsibility to withdraw funding from universities and individuals that promote Hamas propaganda. Students who participate in these occupations should be barred from federal student loans and any proposal for loan clemency. Institutions that allow the festering of radicals should lose research grants, federal assistance, and any governmental partnerships.

It has been over 200 days since October 7; during that time, we have seen countless attacks on Jewish students and organizations. We keep being told that our safety is at the forefront, but no one is buying it. Either clean up the malfeasance holding academia hostage or clear the way for the people who will.

The time is over for talking things out; it is time to remove the rot from our universities.

The writer was granted the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Activist of the Year Award in 2019 and 2020. He is an Arizona State University – Watts College of Public Service master of public policy graduate.