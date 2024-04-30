WUJS to Columbia U: Encampments are vehicles for heinous antisemitism

Open Letter to President Nemat (Minouche) Shafik of Columbia University

Dear President Shafik,

The World Union of Jewish Students and its member unions globally write to you with the utmost concern. We are deeply troubled by the recent events on your campus which, regrettably, have allowed hatred and antisemitism to fester in what should be a safe educational shelter.

Columbia University must take decisive action to restore order and ensure the safety of all students, particularly the Jewish community. The disturbing reports of antisemitic attacks and chants during the ongoing protests are unacceptable and must be addressed promptly and with the full force of administrative and legal measures. Calls for globalizing the intifada and burning Tel Aviv down to the ground have nothing to do with peaceful protests. These protests have become vehicles for heinous antisemitism.

Moreover, the decision to revoke campus access to Jewish Professor Shai Davidai while allowing other faculty members who are also under investigation for violating University standards of conduct to enter campus is alarming and highlights a double-standard in the University’s enforcement of its rules. We urge you to reconsider this division and evenly enforce all University rules, procedures, and standards of conduct. An ''Intifada'' banner waves over Columbia University after students seize Hamilton Hall on 116th Street in New York City, April 30, 2024. (credit: JESSICA SCHWALB)

The administration's negligence to protect Jewish students not only jeopardizes their safety but also sets a dangerous precedent that risks normalizing such unrest across campuses worldwide. This growing threat underscores the urgent need for Columbia University to lead by example with firm actions and unambiguous condemnation of these events.

Failure to act decisively risks not only the welfare of your students but also the reputation of Columbia University as one of the elite institutions for learning and inclusivity. Your immediate action is critical. Not responding appropriately signals an acceptance of failing your Jewish students, allowing a culture of fear and hostility to prevail. We call on you to take our concerns to heart and act swiftly to address this grave situation.

Sincerely,

Yana Naftalieva, President of WUJS

This letter is supported and co-signed by 31 national Jewish student unions:

1. Greek Union of Jewish Students (ENE)2. French Union of Jewish Students (UEJF)3. European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS)4. Czech Union of Jewish Students (CUZM)5. Austrian Union of Jewish Students (JÖH)6. Norwegian Union of Jewish Students (JUF)7. Chilean Union of Jewish Students (FEJJ)8. Jewish on campus (American Jewish Student Union)9. Ukrainian Union of Jewish Students (UUJS)10.Italian Union of Jewish Students (UGEI)11. South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS)12.Swiss Union of Jewish Students (SUJS)13.Spanish Union of Jewish Students (FEJJE)14.Latin American Federation of Jewish Students (FEJJLA)15.Portuguese Union of Jewish Students (JYP)16.Belgian Union of Jewish Students (UEJB)17.Swedish Union of Jewish Students (JUS)18.Danish Union of Jewish Students (JU)19.Union of Jewish Students of the United Kingdom and Ireland (UJS)20.Mexican Union of Jewish Students (FEMEJJ)21.German Union of Jewish Students (JSUD)22.Indian Union of Jewish Students (JYP)23.Finnish Union of Jewish Students (JOY)24.Macedonian Union of Jewish Students25.National Union of Israeli Students (NUIS)26.Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS)27.Russian Union of Jewish Students (RUJS)28.Argentinian Union of Jewish Students (AUJA)29.Colombian Union of Jewish Students30.Dutch Union of Jewish Students (IJAR)31.Slovak Union of Jewish Students