Post-October 7: Remaining optimistic in the tech sector despite challenging times - opinion

The events of October 7 sent shock waves through the global Jewish community and prompted many to reassess their relationship with Israel, myself included. As one of Amazon’s first 100 employees and more recently a VP at VMware, I had built a successful career in Seattle & Silicon Valley.

But as a Zionist Jew, with deep and profound connections to Israel, I felt obligated to act. The decision to leave my stable corporate position and join Upwind wasn’t easy. It raised eyebrows among friends and colleagues. Yet, it felt necessary and was my way to express my Jewish, Zionist, and Israeli identity through my work during a time of crisis.

Joining Upwind was also rooted in my strong conviction in Upwind’s technology and its potential to be a leader in the cloud security market. At the end of 2022, Amiram Shachar (CEO of Spot, acquired by NetApp for $450 million) founded Upwind, a cloud security company that raised $80m. in under a year. Shachar, who I had known for a decade during my time as a general manager at AWS, reached out and offered me the position of chief product officer.

Between my belief in the company & leadership, and the events of October 7, it was clear to me that Upwind was the best place to support Israeli tech innovations, express my Zionist identity, and advocate for Israel.

My journey from tech giant to Israeli start-up is more than a personal story. It’s a lens through which we can examine Israel’s tech sector’s resilience, challenges, and future in these turbulent times. Israeli flags flutter at a business park housing hi-tech companies, at Ofer Park in Petah Tikva. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Israel’s tech industry is not just about capital investment; it’s a unique blend of Jewish culture, national imperatives, and a drive for technological advancement. This innovative spirit, born out of necessity and nurtured by a culture that values making the world a better place and entrepreneurship, is what sets the Start-Up Nation ethos apart.

Geopolitical tensions following October 7

The geopolitical tensions following October 7 have cast a shadow over Israel’s tech industry, and yet these events also revealed the sector’s remarkable adaptability. Despite regional instability, Israeli companies continue to innovate, attract investment, and expand globally. This resilience is a testament to the robust foundations of the Israeli tech ecosystem.

However, we cannot ignore the rising tide of global antisemitism, especially in the West. The surge of anti-Israel sentiment in America and Europe following October 7 was both surprising and alarming. As someone who has long been active in Jewish organizations and has children navigating this new reality, I have observed firsthand how this climate affects our communities.

It’s important to distinguish between these vocal protests and the actual business practices of major tech companies. Despite some employee activism against collaborations with Israel, industry giants like Amazon, Google, Nvidia, and others continue to maintain strong ties with Israeli tech firms and talent.

Why? The answer is simple: Israel’s technological prowess remains highly valued, particularly in fields like cybersecurity and AI. Global companies recognize that Israeli innovation is irreplaceable. The country’s unique ecosystem, which combines military experience, academic excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit, continues to produce cutting-edge solutions that global tech firms need to stay competitive.

During my time working on projects like Nimbus at Amazon and VMware, I witnessed firsthand the unwavering support these companies have for Israel. This backing stems from multiple factors: the desire to expand cloud adoption among governments, the recognition of Israel’s exceptional tech talent pool, and the country’s reputation as a hotbed for innovation.

That said, the tech industry cannot afford to be complacent about the rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment. There’s a growing need for tech leaders to take a more proactive stance in combating offensive and antisemitic sentiment within their organizations. The reluctance of some companies to speak out on issues like the hostage crisis is concerning and potentially damaging in the long term.

Looking ahead, the Israeli tech sector must lobby for political stability within Israel. While the industry has shown remarkable resilience in the face of conflict, prolonged instability resulting from dramatic policy shifts could deter foreign investment and hamper growth. The government must strike a balance between addressing security and other domestic concerns, and maintaining a business-friendly environment.

Talent retention is another critical issue. Some Israeli tech workers might seek opportunities in countries perceived as safer or more stable. On the flip side, rising antisemitism may make Israel a haven for Jewish tech talent, attracting skilled workers who feel increasingly uncomfortable in their home countries.

The ongoing conflict also underscores the need for the Israeli tech sector to diversify its focus. While defense and cybersecurity will remain crucial, there’s an opportunity to channel the country’s innovative spirit into areas of global challenge like climate, health, and energy. This could not only drive economic growth but also help improve Israel’s global image.

I remain optimistic because the fundamental strengths that made Israel a tech powerhouse remain intact. The country’s education system continues to produce top-tier talent, its military still serves as an incubator for leadership & cutting-edge technologies, and Israel’s entrepreneurial culture is as strong as ever.

When Israeli firms produce world-class solutions, they find willing partners and customers on the global stage. My decision to join an Israeli start-up in these turbulent times reflects my faith in the country’s innovative spirit and ability to overcome adversity.

For those of us in the global tech community, supporting Israel’s tech ecosystem is about fostering innovation that can address some of the world’s most pressing challenges. As we move forward, we must champion the unique value that Israel brings to the global stage and work to create an environment where this innovation can continue to thrive, regardless of political tensions. The road ahead is challenging, but I’m confident that Israel’s tech sector will survive and thrive with perseverance, ethical leadership, and our unwavering support.

The writer is chief product officer at Upwind, a leading cloud security company. Previously, he was VP at VMware and was one of Amazon’s first 100 employees. Additionally, he has been active in Jewish organizations, including involvement with the Anti-Defamation League.