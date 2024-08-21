Israel's dilemma: Victory over Hamas or future security - opinion

Israel stands on the precipice of an excruciating reality: the possibility that many of our loved ones held by Hamas – whether alive or dead – may never return. This harrowing truth is a dagger in the hearts of Israelis and Jews worldwide.

Yet, as painful as it is, we must not let it cloud our judgment or weaken our resolve. Hamas, true to form, seeks to exploit our anguish to further its nefarious goals. To capitulate to their outrageous demands would not only endanger Israel’s future but also signal to our enemies that terrorism and violence yield results.

Israel’s long-term security hinges on seeing this conflict through to its conclusion. Anything less would be perceived as a failure, inviting further attacks. Hamas refuses any deal that doesn’t ensure its survival and rehabilitation, allowing it to regroup, rearm, and renew its terror on Israel.

Hamas’s demands, which include withdrawals of the IDF from Gaza’s border with Egypt and the release of convicted terrorists, are part of a strategy to emerge stronger when the proverbial dust settles. The inimitable Yahya Sinwar seeks nothing less than Israel’s complete capitulation, a prospect that Israel cannot and must not entertain.

The war that was thrust upon Israel on October 7 is not an isolated incident, but simply the latest chapter in a century-long campaign. The Palestinians have sought to prevent and erase not just Jewish sovereignty, but Jews' undeniable history in the Land of Israel.

To them, Israel’s very existence is an affront to their dignity – dignity they believe was lost when Jews returned to their ancestral homeland, refused subjugation, and reclaimed what had been colonized and occupied by Arabs and Ottomans. While Hamas introduces a jihadist and antisemitic component to this war, their ideology is merely a continuation of the Palestinian Arabs’ war against the very idea of a sovereign Jewish state.

Hamas has weaponized our deep value for human life, fully aware that the hostages would become a source of anguish and division among Israelis. It’s no accident that a vocal minority of anti-Zionist Israelis and so-called “peace activists” advocate for a deal “at any cost.” Whether they realize it or not, their actions play directly into Hamas’s hands, pressuring our government to submit.

Learning from the past

History, however, has shown the folly of such concessions. The 2011 deal for captive soldier Gilad Shalit, while reuniting him with his family, released over 1,000 terrorists, including Sinwar himself. Many of those released resumed their terror activities, including dozens who participated in the mass October 7 pogrom. Israel cannot afford to repeat this mistake on an even grander scale.

We should remember that Netanyahu eventually gave in to the relentless pressure to secure Shalit’s release – a five-year campaign backed by the Israeli media and PR experts, with ironclad “guarantees” from the IDF and security officials that the consequences of releasing butchers like Sinwar could be “managed.”

Many who pushed for the Shalit deal, including respected security officials and pundits, now lament it as a grave misjudgment on Netanyahu's part. Yet, some of these very same voices are now calling for another hostage deal, even if it means de facto ending the war in Gaza with Hamas left standing – only for the group to then rebuild, rearm, and unleash more terror. Fortunately, it is now abundantly clear that the government – and especially Netanyahu – understands this reality.

THE CURRENT government – and indeed, any Israeli government – must stand firm. To borrow from Winston Churchill: “We must never give in.” A ceasefire without total victory would be seen as a weakness by our enemies, inviting further aggression and kidnappings.

More importantly, it would diminish Israel’s standing in the eyes of its peace partners and potential future allies in the region. The path forward, while undeniably painful, is clear: Hamas must be decisively defeated. Only by demonstrating Israel’s strength, resilience, and tenacity can we hope to rehabilitate our damaged deterrence, prevent future attacks, and cement Israel’s place in the region, thus paving the way for lasting security.

In contrast, a deal “at any cost” would only embolden future kidnappings and terrorism. It would be perceived as a weakness across a region where perception often dictates reality.

Destroying Hamas in Gaza and freeing the hostages are not mutually exclusive. In fact, the closer we get to destroying Hamas, the closer the hostages get to freedom.

Israel faces an agonizing dilemma, one that no nation should have to confront: the burning desire to bring our people home conflicts with the imperative of safeguarding our nation’s future. As we grapple with this unbearable choice, we must steel ourselves for the difficult road ahead, knowing that Israel’s ultimate victory is the surest path to long-term peace and security.

This may come at a terrible cost, but the alternative – projecting weakness and inviting further attacks – would be far worse.

The writer is a former head of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism’s office in Washington and a senior analyst at Acumen Risk Ltd., a risk-management firm.