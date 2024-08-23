Kamala Harris is the only leader Jewish Americans and Israel can trust - opinion

As a Jewish American and lifelong supporter of Israel, I have always sought leadership that aligns with our values and unwaveringly supports the Jewish state.

Today, with the stakes higher than ever, Vice President Kamala Harris is the best candidate for president of the United States.

Harris has consistently demonstrated her deep commitment to Israel’s security and the Jewish community. From her early days in public service to her current role as vice president, she has been a steadfast ally of Israel and a strong advocate for the Jewish people.

A champion for Israel’s security and the release of the hostages

One of the cornerstones of Harris’s support for Israel is her dedication to ensuring that the United States provides full funding for Israel’s security.

Throughout her career, she has been unwavering in her support for US security assistance to Israel, understanding that a strong Israel is essential for peace and stability in the Middle East. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

In response to unfounded claims that Harris supports an arms embargo on Israel, her team pointed out that “The Vice President has been clear: she will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups.” This commitment was further demonstrated when the Biden-Harris administration approved a $3 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets to Israel – a critical move to bolster Israel’s defense capabilities.

Harris played a pivotal role in the passage of the National Security Supplemental Aid package, which provided $15b. in aid to Israel. Despite Republican efforts to delay and weaken the package, Harris worked tirelessly with congressional leadership to ensure its passage.

Her efforts ensured that Israel received the support it needed at a critical time, underscoring her dedication to Israel’s security.

Since the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7, Harris has been actively engaged with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog, to reaffirm her support for Israel and discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

She has also been a vocal advocate for eliminating Hamas as a threat to Israel, recognizing that the safety of the Israeli people depends on removing this terrorist organization from power. She has repeatedly met with hostage families and both she and her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff, have been active in championing the release of the hostages. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Standing with democratic allies

Harris’s commitment to Israel’s security is also reflected in her broader foreign policy approach. She understands that a strong America, connected to and respected by its democratic allies, is crucial for global stability.

Her unwavering support for NATO and her leadership, along with US President Joe Biden, in rallying international support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression have shown that she values the alliances that keep America – and by extension, Israel – strong.

A secure and respected America on the world stage is vital for Israel’s security. Unlike the other candidate, who has a record of cozen up to dictators and being unreliable to allies of all kinds, Harris’s leadership ensures that the United States remains a powerful ally to Israel, capable of defending its interests and supporting its right to exist in peace.

Addressing the climate crisis – a global and Israeli priority

Harris’s leadership extends beyond immediate security concerns to address long-term threats like climate change, which poses significant risks to Israel. The Middle East is one of the region’s most vulnerable to climate change, facing challenges like extreme heat, water scarcity, and the resulting national security issues.

Harris has been a strong advocate for climate action, recognizing that Israel and the world’s future security is closely tied to the global fight against climate change.

In 2023, she partnered with President Isaac Herzog to launch a $70 million initiative focused on climate-smart agriculture and technology in the Middle East and Africa. This initiative not only strengthens US-Israel ties but also addresses critical environmental challenges that impact Israel’s security and prosperity.

Fighting antisemitism at home and abroad

Harris’s commitment to the Jewish community is not limited to Israel. She has been a leading voice in the fight against antisemitism, both in the United States and around the world.

Together with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Harris played a key role in drafting the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, mobilizing over two dozen federal agencies to take actionable steps against this scourge of hate.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, there has been an increase in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helps secure synagogues and Jewish institutions against hate crimes. Harris has consistently condemned antisemitic acts and rhetoric, recognizing the dangers they pose to the Jewish community.

A proven leader for Israel and Jewish Americans

Kamala Harris’s leadership embodies the values that Jewish Americans hold dear: a commitment to justice, equality, and the protection of our planet. Her unwavering support for Israel’s security, her dedication to combating antisemitism, and her leadership on climate action demonstrate that she is the leader our community needs.

In this election we have choices. Vice President Kamala Harris is a longtime proven friend of Israel. Don’t take my word for it – read about it yourself in the Democratic Majority for Israel’s booklet on her record. Go to the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s fact sheet on Harris’s record, as well as the one on Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Contrast that with a true fact sheet on Donald Trump’s record. Take the time to watch Barbara Streisand and many people who know Kamala Harris personally from the Jewish community speak about her record on a zoom session that was done by Jewish women and their allies.

This election really matters. Take the time to do the research for yourself. Get involved. Your voice and vote is needed.

The writer is founder and a former president of The Israel Project and has been to Israel approximately 30 times. Also, after not endorsing any candidates for two decades, she is currently serving as a delegate for Harris/Walz and fighting to stop the threat of Donald Trump.