Letters to the Editor, August 25, 2024: No military solution

No military solution

What could possibly bring the hostages back and put an end to the unbearable conflict, to the fighting and the suffering? Human nature being what it is, one thing only: compromise (“Hamas officials arrive in Cairo for Gaza hostages summit today,” August 25).

Both Israel and Hamas will have to give up something. Both parties will have to accept that the other is here to stay. Neither can achieve a total victory over the other side.

There is no military solution to the conflict. The only way is through a political, negotiated process. Now is not the time for revenge, for the settling of accounts, for totting up the number of victims, for comparing the Nakba to the Holocaust.

Gershon Baskin is right. Both sides must find the courage to say “I am sorry. We have crossed red moral lines that should never be crossed. It must not happen again.” Now is the time to move ahead, not to look at the past.

There is already a deal on the table. Yes, there are people on both sides who are ready to talk. Find them, talk to them, look for a mediator. Go for it. Talk.

SARA MANOBLAMotza Ilit

Ludicrous balance

Your attempt to balance the comments regarding who Jewish Americans should support between the two presidential candidates has truly reached absurdity.

On August 23, you published two conflicting pieces: a rambling paen to Kamala Harris by Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, a self-styled ADHD “progressive” (“Kamala Harris: The leader Jewish Americans and Israel can trust”); and comments by David Weinberg (“Do ‘they have a point?’”), director and senior managing fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security & Zionist Strategy, who illustrated clearly the dangers we confront.

Not to belittle for a moment Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi’s passion for handicapped access, her article exhibited clearly that she knows nothing about Kamala Harris’s antipathy to Israel, and nothing about US foreign policy.

There is not one word in her article referencing Harris’s willingness to discuss an arms embargo of Israel; not one word about her administration’s delaying arms shipments to our soldiers; not one word suggesting aiding Israel in cutting off aid to the Iranian head of the snake. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The balance you seek is ludicrous. Shame on The Jerusalem Post’s editorial staff for its failure to call out the absolute foolishness of left-leaning American Jews, seeking to increase the existential danger to our country.

CHAIM A. ABRAMOWITZJerusalem

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi says that Kamala Harris has a proven record of fighting antisemitism. She has never condemned antisemitic statements by far-Left “Squad” members because such condemnation would not be politically expedient. She complimented the “human emotion” of antisemitic and anti-Israel demonstrators who terrorized Jewish college students throughout the country.

The writer calls Harris “a champion for Israel’s security.” Yet, Harris told a college student who accused Israel of ethnic genocide, “Your truth cannot be suppressed. It must be heard.” A month ago, she said that Gaza “is not a binary issue,” suggesting that Hamas’s goals may be reasonable. Most importantly, the Biden/Harris Iran policy is to appease the mullahs and fund their terror industry while pressuring Israel to exercise restraint and be more flexible toward our enemies. No wonder the vast majority of American Israelis support Donald Trump.

For years, Harris claimed that America’s southern border was secure while 10 million illegal immigrants streamed into the country. She hid Biden’s mental decline until a single debate revealed his dangerous deficiencies, allowing her to become the Democrat nominee via a palace coup. Candidate Harris promises to fix an economy that Vice President Harris said was “the envy of the world.”

In her nomination acceptance speech, Harris accused Donald Trump of planning to implement a national abortion ban, even appointing a federal coordinator for that purpose. That was a bald-faced lie. Trump has repeatedly stated that he opposes a national ban on abortion, and that the issue should be left up to individual states.

Although a nonpartisan Congress tracker rated Harris the most liberal senator, the fawning media are helping Harris to reinvent herself as middle-of-the-road. Meanwhile, she hides her substantive policies, and evades any meaningful press interaction. She selected for her running mate someone who repeatedly mischaracterizes his military service and the facts surrounding his DUI arrest – all for political gain. Did Harris not vet Tim Walz, or did his own far-Left leanings outweigh his dishonesty?

Harris’s political history proves that she is anything but reliable. Her lodestar shines bright. Her guiding principle is to say anything that advances her political aspirations.

EFRAIM COHENZichron Ya’acov

Everyone and his brother

Regarding “Israeli team arrives in Cairo for talks; Qatari PM to Iran” (August 23): With the Qatari prime minister heading to Iran, please excuse the cynic in me, but could this so-called impartial interlocutor have an ulterior motive?

I also see that Russia is threatening to propose a new ceasefire agreement. In the current circumstances, one would have thought that Mr. Putin has sufficient issues to occupy his mind. However, here in the Middle East, especially when it concerns Israel, everyone and his brother have something to contribute and, on most occasions, not necessarily in this nation’s best interest.

STEPHEN VISHNICKTel Aviv

Moral depravity

Sometimes, all it takes is one word, one phrase, and one immediately knows the essence of a person, or a movement. Case in point: “Palestinian, Jewish runners jog together during DNC, call for truce, hostage release” (Chicago Tribune/TNS, August 22).

In this article, we are introduced to Richard Goldwasser, a 59-year-old lawyer, whose moral depravity is proudly displayed. He wears a T-shirt which declares: “Ceasefire Now. Hostage/Prisoner Release.” With this, we learn of the equivalence of people kidnapped, if not murdered, and dragged from their homes to those charged and convicted of heinous crimes.

His and other progressive American Jews’ criticism of Israel and American support for Israel, out of a profound ignorance of our situation, is nothing compared to this depraved equivalence, of which they are so proud.

Is there any depth to which our fellow Jews can’t sink? Apparently there is not. They may be my fellow Jews, but in no way are they my brothers. Good luck when they come for you.

YISRAEL GUTTMANJerusalem

Unknown and unknowable

The discovery of the bodies of six hostages murdered by Hamas (“IDF recovers bodies of 6 hostages,” August 21) raises the question of how many, if any, of the remaining hostages are still alive, and what is their medical condition. This is unknown and unknowable unless Hamas allows a humanitarian visit to our hostages. I think this must be our top priority in the protracted negotiations.

Our negotiating team must demand that an international group be allowed to visit the hostages to determine how many still survive and their physical condition. This group could include a member of the Red Cross, but must also include a doctor and nurse chosen by us. To ensure the safety of our representatives, they should be American citizens and the US must guarantee their safety and safe return.

This visit must be made immediately. Until it has been successfully completed all other discussions will be put on hold. In return, Israel will continue to allow humanitarian aid to continue to flow into Gaza.

In the likely event that Hamas delays its agreement to this visit or starts demanding other concessions in exchange, we will immediately stop the flow of food, water, fuel, electricity, medicines and any other aid to Gaza. I believe that even the most antisemitic of our enemies in Europe or America would have difficulty opposing us on this issue, which obviously occupies the high moral ground.

STEPHEN COHENMa’aleh Adumim