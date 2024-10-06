A Torah scroll of unity: In memory of the victims and fallen of October 7 - opinion

The horrific massacre that took place on Simchat Torah- October 7 of last year- brought Israelis and Jewish people around the world to the brink of despair. We witnessed the slaughter, rape, mutilation, and burning of our people. We saw children, parents, grandparents, and soldiers being dragged into Gaza and paraded around, bleeding from their wounds.

From the depths of this anguish, a new spirit of unity, resilience, and extraordinary civic heroism emerged. Just as the people of Israel have risen from crises in the past, today we are reminded once again that it is our unity and sense of mutual responsibility that propel us forward.

The paradox of unity emerging from crisis can be seen throughout Israeli society. Over this past year, we have witnessed thousands of civilians and soldiers step up for their people and homeland. Local authorities welcomed thousands of displaced individuals, providing them with a sense of home and security.

Businesses and communities mobilized to facilitate the challenges brought about by the new realities of war, ensuring that the people of Israel are supported by their community. These actions reflect the strength and shared values that unite and drive us.

The idea of writing a Torah scroll in the memory of the victims and fallen soldiers of October 7 was inspired by these values. The letters of the scroll were inscribed by individuals who were directly impacted by October 7 and the war that followed. Bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers, families of hostages, returned hostages, families of the victims, and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, each wrote a letter in honor and in memory of those taken from us as a result of that bloody day.

This sacred scroll was written at the sites of the massacre, including the Nova Festival grounds in Re’im and the surrounding communities of Gaza Envelope, including Ofakim, Netivot, and Sderot. The Torah Scroll also traveled to Poland, to the Jewish synagogue in Krakow, and to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp during the 2024 March of the Living ceremony on Yom HaShoah.

We initiated a delegation of October 7 victims- including families of hostages, soldiers, and a Holocaust survivor who lived through yet another massacre– who carried the scroll through the gates of hell as a reminder and a symbol of the resilience of our people- then and now.

The Torah's journey will culminate at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on October 7, 2024, symbolizing the rebirth of the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland. During a large-scale Selichot prayer, the final letters of the Torah scroll will be inscribed, followed by a deeply moving Seven Hakafot ceremony.

The scroll will then be entrusted to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and placed in the Holy Ark. The event will conclude with a stirring call for unity among the people of Israel, alongside the traditional Selichot prayer. It will be broadcast live so that Jews in Israel and around the world will be able to join us on this monumental occasion.

The Torah scroll embodies the core values of the people of Israel—brotherhood, mutual respect, and collective responsibility. It reminds us all that in moments of division, it is hope and unity that sustain us. We must never forget that our true strength as a nation comes from our ability to unite and bridge our divides.

The history of the Jewish people is marked by episodes of hardships and pain. Yet, from the darkest moments, hope and strength have emerged. One of the most defining stories is that of Deborah, the prophetess, and Barak, as recounted in the Book of Judges. During a time of despair and division, when Israel was under siege, Deborah and Barak led the nation from helplessness to a remarkable victory.

Their story is not just a historical account but a powerful testament to the strength of unity and faith. Our history teaches us that even when all seems lost, the people of Israel can overcome any adversity when they stand together.

As we enter the New Year, let us hope that together, we will continue to honor the memory of those we have lost, strengthen the bonds that unite us, and look toward a future filled with peace, resilience, and unwavering faith.