Editor's Notes: Let Hamas leave Gaza, bring the hostages home - Radical yet pragmatic

Yahya Sinwar’s death is no ordinary battlefield win—it’s a defining moment. Sinwar, the mastermind behind the horrifying October 7 massacre, was responsible for the deaths of over 1,200 people and the capture of more than 250 hostages. He represented the absolute worst of Hamas: violent, relentless, and willing to sacrifice innocents without a second thought.

Now, with him reportedly gone, we find ourselves at a moment of both opportunity and chaos. The leadership of Hamas has been gutted, and the question facing us is this: Can we turn this tragic situation into something transformational?

A bold, new plan: Let Hamas walk

Here’s where things get interesting. There’s a proposal floating around in security circles that’s as radical as it is pragmatic: Offer Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists a chance to leave Gaza. Yes, you read that right. The idea is to allow these fighters to exit the Strip under international supervision—potentially relocating them to places like Qatar, Turkey, or even Europe. In exchange, they release the remaining hostages.

Think of it as a 21st-century version of what happened with Yasser Arafat back in the ‘80s when he was exiled to Tunisia. On the surface, it might sound outrageous: Why let the enemy walk? But the reality is more complicated. This isn’t about letting terrorists off the hook—it’s about breaking a cycle of violence that has gripped Gaza for far too long. If we want peace, or at least a sliver of it, we might need to open some unusual doors.

Let's be real: The status quo in Gaza is unsustainable. It's a cauldron of terror, poverty, and hopelessness. With thousands—possibly tens of thousands—of Hamas fighters still holed up, there's no end in sight to the endless rocket attacks and military strikes. If we give these militants an exit strategy, we could remove a massive obstacle to peace. Gaza can't rebuild as long as Hamas has its claws sunk deep into the place.

It sounds like a long shot, but it’s actually a pragmatic solution. Sure, it might seem counterintuitive to let militants leave alive, but sometimes you have to play the long game.

Now or never: Why timing matters

This moment won’t last forever. Hamas is in disarray. The leadership vacuum left by Sinwar’s death is real, and it’s Israel’s best chance to reshape the dynamics in Gaza. With Hamas weakened, the people of Gaza—many of whom have suffered under their rule as much as they have from the conflict—might finally have a shot at something better.

President Joe Biden, are you listening? This could be your moment. Ahead of ending your term and helping Kamala Harris, you have a unique opportunity to broker a deal that would not only bring hostages home but also dismantle Hamas’ grip on Gaza. Talk about a foreign policy win.

Israel, for its part, can’t afford to sit on its hands. After years of bloodshed and untold resources spent, this could be the moment that fundamentally shifts the status quo. The IDF has done its part by delivering the military blows—now it’s time for diplomacy to seal the deal.

Gaza’s future without Hamas

Let's talk about the future—because for Gaza, a future without Hamas is the only one worth envisioning. If these fighters leave, we can start the real work of rebuilding Gaza into something more than just a warzone. The Strip could finally become a functioning society rather than a factory for terror.

Of course, this is easier said than done. Rebuilding Gaza will take international support, massive investments, and—perhaps hardest of all—new leadership that’s more interested in schools than rocket launchers. The moderate Sunni states, which have mostly stayed on the sidelines, might finally step up and help fill the void.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan could lend the political and economic support necessary to foster a stable, functioning Gaza. The international community, led by the US and the EU, will need to provide serious diplomatic and financial backing. Gaza doesn’t need to be another terror state—it can be a place where people actually live, work, and thrive.

I’m not naïve. This isn’t going to be a cakewalk. Convincing the people of Gaza—who’ve lived under Hamas’ brutal regime—to trust new leadership will be no small task. And what about the militants who refuse to leave? There will be those who would rather go down fighting, and Israel needs to be ready for that.

But let’s be honest: The alternative—doing nothing—leaves us exactly where we are now, in an endless loop of rockets, airstrikes, and shattered lives. We’ve seen this movie before, and we know how it ends.

Israel will need to remain vigilant. Eliminating Hamas’ leadership was a huge win, but the threat isn’t over. While some militants might take the exit route, others will undoubtedly choose to stay and fight. The IDF will need to be ready to neutralize whatever remains of the Hamas infrastructure.

Now or we risk never

We’re standing at a historic crossroads. Sinwar’s death could either lead us into another spiral of violence or open the door to something new—a future where Gaza isn’t ruled by terror but by hope. The choice is ours.

For years, we’ve been stuck in the same cycle, watching Gaza descend further into chaos. But today, we have an opportunity to break that cycle. We can bring the hostages home, dismantle Hamas, and give the people of Gaza a chance at a future worth fighting for.

Let’s not waste this moment. The world is watching, and Gaza is waiting for something—anything—different. Let’s take this chance to bring the hostages home and create a new Gaza, free from terror and open to the possibility of peace. If not now, when?