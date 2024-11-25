Beyond October 7: Tackling everyday sexual violence in Israeli society – opinion

Since the October 7 massacre, sexual violence has been at the forefront of Israeli public discourse. The attacks on that day constituted horrific, unimaginable sexual violence – part of a terrorist assault targeting innocent civilians in their homes and at the Nova music festival.

The prominence given to this issue stems from its national-security context. Sexual violence was perceived as a deliberate and particularly threatening component of an organized terrorist act designed to deeply shock Israeli society, instill fear, and cause lasting trauma.

This intense focus on the subject, including the fight against its denial, is entirely justified. However, it must not come at the expense of efforts to combat sexual violence in “ordinary,” everyday contexts unrelated to the conflict.

The events of October 7 were horrific, and the survivors must receive long-term treatment and rehabilitation from state authorities. At the same time, the state must also confront and acknowledge the sexual violence that occurs daily – violence that is not tied to an exceptionally dark moment in history but rather represents an ongoing, pervasive shadow over the lives of survivors.

The sexual violence that existed before October 7 continues to occur even now. The atrocities haven’t stopped because we’ve entered an emergency routine – they persist in homes, schools, the military, workplaces, and places of leisure. These are spaces perceived as safe and familiar but are, in fact, where most assaults occur. Even in the most ostensibly private and secure space – sometimes within the family – sexual violence takes place. A VIEWER is horrified while watching violence perpetrat ‘Screams Before Silence,’ a documentary by Sheryl Sandberg on the sexual violence committed during the October 7 attack. (credit: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)

Horrifying statistics

Many are unaware that, in most cases, the perpetrator is known to the victim, unlike the rarer but less silenced assaults by strangers. Recently, we’ve seen that cases of group rape by teenagers haven’t disappeared. They happened before October 7 and, tragically, continue to occur now.

There’s no doubt that children subjected to prolonged abuse by a family member or someone they know endure profound, ongoing suffering. Their bodies and minds bear severe harm, often unseen, and it can take years for them to recover from the trauma.

The statistics are harrowing: One in three women continues to experience sexual violence, one in five children faces abuse daily, and one in six men is assaulted. In 2023, over 55,000 calls were made to the rape crisis centers, 6,405 cases of sexual offenses and harassment were opened by the police, 4,823 cases reached the prosecution, and 1,215 sex offenders were detained.

Today, over a year after October 7, 81% of sexual violence cases are closed by the prosecution, and 91% of complaints against police officers are dismissed without indictment.

The sexual violence perpetrated on October 7 will remain a pressing issue for years to come, and we will continue to fight against denial and silencing of the horrors that occurred. It is crucial for Israeli society, its government, and civil organizations to prioritize this issue. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, it is equally essential to recognize the scope of sexual violence that happens daily and understand that it demands a serious and systematic response, now more than ever.

The horrors of October 7 should propel Israeli society to address the ongoing phenomenon of sexual violence during ordinary times – not overshadow it.

We must expand mental health services to reduce the two-year waiting period for therapy. We must increase conviction rates for offenders, most of whom currently face no consequences for their actions. There must be oversight of police officers, with those abusing their authority brought to justice.

Above all, we must reject the normalization of sexual violence as an inevitable part of life. We must fight rape culture and provide education about healthy sexuality and the prevention of sexual violence to every child in Israel.

The writer is CEO of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.