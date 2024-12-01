‘We stand beside our Jews’: A powerful rally in Amsterdam - opinion

On November 28th, a major rally was held in Amsterdam, organized by Christians for Israel and other Jewish and Christian groups. Around 2,500 people from across the Netherlands gathered to take a stand. While it’s not typical for Christians in the Netherlands to organize large demonstrations, this one was necessary. Antisemitism is on the rise, and Jews who visibly identify as Jews in cities like Amsterdam are increasingly subjected to verbal abuse and even physical spitting.

It’s a shocking turn of events, especially when you consider that, for centuries, the Netherlands was a haven for Jews fleeing persecution in Europe. A growing concern is the rise of antisemitism among young people from Moroccan and Turkish backgrounds. Whether they are first-generation asylum seekers or third- and fourth-generation immigrants, many of them are more radical than their forebears, who originally came to the Netherlands seeking work.

Politicians, however, remain hesitant to confront the issue. They fear being labeled as Islamophobic, especially given that the Muslim population, which numbers over a million, is a significant voting bloc. A common refrain among politicians is: "You can't fight antisemitism with hatred of Muslims." But this statement is misleading. Confronting the problem head-on and naming it helps prevent the rise of hatred toward Muslims. Sadly, this kind of approach is rarely seen. The city of Amsterdam (credit: c4i)

Another troubling influence is the growing woke culture on the left. Palestinian flags are often seen flying, and the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is frequently heard. It’s startling that this slogan, which advocates for the elimination of Israel, is so widely embraced, even by climate activists. This has led to many left-wing parties in the Netherlands voting almost consistently against Israel in political motions, uncritically adopting accusations of "apartheid," "occupation," "oppression," and even "genocide."

For Jewish students, especially since the outbreak of the Gaza war, it has become increasingly challenging to stand firm. Just last week, our Israel Centre was defaced with paint by climate activists and supporters of Palestinian Christians. Mainstream media in the Netherlands have also played a significant role in this development, presenting news about Israel in such a biased and distorted way that it has fueled confusion and growing criticism of Israel, even among the general public. This, in turn, impacts the Jewish community.

Even within Christian churches, confusion about Israel is on the rise. There is an increasing demand for biblical, historical, and political clarity about Israel. This explains the growing number of live streams and lectures by Christians for Israel in churches across the Netherlands and other countries where we are active.

The November 28th rally was, therefore, crucial. It was a powerful reminder that we must stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters and with Israel.

The writer is the Executive Director of Christians for Israel International.