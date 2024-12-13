Why Paraguay’s support for Israel matters now more than ever - opinion 

In a world increasingly divided by conflict and misunderstanding, moments of genuine solidarity stand out as beacons of hope. Such was the case when Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña announced that his country’s embassy in Israel would soon return to Jerusalem. The declaration, made during the reopening of Israel’s embassy in Asunción, was more than a diplomatic formality—it was a bold affirmation of friendship and shared values.

Paraguay and Israel have long enjoyed a deep bond, one rooted in mutual respect and common aspirations. Their partnership spans decades and has brought tangible benefits in areas like agriculture, technology, and security. President Peña’s decision to restore the embassy to Jerusalem builds on this legacy, reaffirming Paraguay’s commitment to its ally at a time when such gestures carry extraordinary weight.

This move also resonates far beyond the confines of bilateral relations. Over the past year, Israel has faced both legitimate criticism and a troubling wave of antisemitic rhetoric, much of it veiled under the guise of political discourse. In some cases, this hostility has emerged from senior officials within Latin America. By contrast, President Peña’s leadership sends a powerful message: building a better world requires respecting history, fostering understanding, and rejecting prejudice in all its forms.

Beyond symbolism

Reestablishing the embassy in Jerusalem is more than a symbolic act. It underscores a profound recognition of the city’s unique role as the historical and spiritual heart of the Jewish people. It is a testament to the principles of justice and truth, values that are increasingly vital in an era marked by misinformation and division. Paraguay's President Santiago Pena is seen alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Paraguay. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Paraguay’s decision also reminds thehe community that solidarity and courage are essential in addressing the challenges of our time. Jerusalem is not merely a point on a map; irepresents thets identity and hopeofor millions. By acknowledging this, Paraguay is not only strengthening its ties with Israel but also contributing to a global dialogue centered on mutual respect and cooperation.

President Peña’s announcement deserves recognition, not just for its political significance but also for its moral clarity. At a time when standing with Israel is often politicized, Paraguay has chosen to lead with conviction, reinforcing the ideals of friendship, unity, and coexistence.

In returning its embassy to Jerusalem, Paraguay has shown the world what it means to honor shared values and historical truths. It is an example that should inspire others, reminding us all that even in the most challenging times, there is room for acts of courage and gestures of profound meaning.

The writer is the Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress.