Erin Molan: A champion for truth and justice - opinion

In an otherwise bleak year, Australian broadcaster Erin Molan has emerged as a beacon of hope, offering a refreshing voice of clarity amid the disillusionment that has followed the atrocities of October 7 and beyond. The response from many of our “friends” abroad has ranged from indifference to harsh criticism and, in some cases, active support for pro-Palestinian extremists. This troubling trend, notably within the so-called Woke movement, as well as in academia, the arts, and other influential circles, should serve as a red flag to liberal Western societies. However, that is a conversation for another time.

The lack of widespread, unequivocal support for Israel, particularly from those who should naturally stand with the victims of terrorism, has been deeply disheartening. In a situation that seemed to present a clear moral choice – good versus evil, victim versus aggressor – many have failed to take a stand. Yet amid this sea of silence and equivocation, there have been a few brave voices willing to speak the truth. Molan is one of those rare exceptions. Her commitment to the truth will ultimately prove victorious because, as history teaches us, truth always prevails.

What makes Molan’s stance all the more admirable is that she has acted with nothing to gain and everything to lose. She has faced vicious slander, online threats, and personal attacks, all of which have had a very real impact on her career – though the consequences, officially at least, have yet to be fully acknowledged. Her courage in continuing to speak out, despite these risks, has earned her widespread admiration. Despite her dismissal by Sky News in early December, apparently because of her outspoken support for Israel, she has vowed to continue her journalism career, promising that “I’ve only just begun.”

What Erin Molan is doing now

When she visited Israel in December, with a delegation arranged by the Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC), she was received warmly and embraced by almost every Israeli she encountered, including President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, who praised her for her “moral clarity.”

Having followed her reporting and appreciated her unique voice, I was eager to meet Molan and hear her perspective unfiltered, free from the constraints of her former employment. Erin Molan attends the annual Mercedes-Benz Sydney Women in Business Luncheon on June 19, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)

As a guest of the Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce, she was invited to speak to the Israel Bar Association in Tel Aviv on December 22. Dressed in a stylish khaki outfit and sporting a yellow hostage ribbon, a military-style dog tag emblazoned with the words “Bring them home now” and an Israeli flag patch on her shoulder, Molan made no secret of her support for Israel. This bold display resonated deeply with her audience and further cemented her position as a steadfast ally of the Jewish state.

It was clear from her warm reception that Molan was both humbled and overwhelmed by the support she received. Her schedule during the visit was no doubt grueling, packed with meetings, visits to kibbutzim and towns along the Gaza Strip, as well as interviews and lectures. Despite the intensity of the program, Molan remained professional, speaking fluently and intelligently on the issues at hand. She was, however, visibly emotional at times, touched by the heartfelt gratitude and accolades from the audience.

While Molan acknowledged the overwhelming support she has received – not just in Israel but also in her home country of Australia – she also recognized a sobering truth: The fact that she is being praised for simply speaking the truth highlights how distorted the current situation has become. In an ideal world, there would be no need for thanks for simply doing what is right – supporting the victims of a premeditated terror attack and defending their right to self-defense. This should be the expected course of action for any nation. Unfortunately, in the case of Israel and the Jewish people, double standards and hypocrisy have become entrenched in global discourse. As such, when a brave voice like Molan’s speaks out, it is met with an outpouring of gratitude.

Erin Molan’s courage should not go unnoticed, and Israel would be wise to engage with figures like her – alongside others such as Britain’s Douglas Murray and Richard Kemp – in establishing an international platform for broadcasting truthful and unbiased reporting on the issues facing the region. Antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment are pervasive in mainstream media and across various social media platforms. The battle for public opinion is fought on these fronts, and it is here that Israel must confront the venomous narratives propagated by its adversaries.■

The writer is a lawyer, member of the Israel Bar, past president of the Israel-Britain Chamber of Commerce and the Israel-Lithuania Chamber of Commerce, and partner in the law firm of Stelios Americanos & Co. (Cyprus).