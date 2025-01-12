Diaspora Jewish leaders' efforts to support Israel must be acknowledged - editorial

The Diaspora leaders honored by President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening for their contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people deserve our recognition and thanks. They not only serve as role models for others, but are representative of the many exemplary figures in the Diaspora doing invaluable work for the Jewish nation.

A statement from the President’s Office noted that this year’s medal was presented to “seven Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from around the world, in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Against the background of the ongoing conflict, the president chose these leaders for their unwavering commitment to Israel and their exceptional support of the Jewish people over decades of endeavors, particularly since the atrocities of October 7.”

The recipients were:

Julie Platt (USA): Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Platt has significantly strengthened the bond between North American Jewry and Israel, focusing on fostering Jewish identity among children and youth in the US. She has been a steadfast advocate for Israel post-October 7, working to defend its reputation in various forums. As chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Pennsylvania, she has also championed the safety of Jewish students and Israel’s right to self-defense.

Malcolm Hoenlein (USA): A longtime leader of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Hoenlein has led the conference representing over 50 Jewish organizations across the US. He has played a pivotal role in advancing US-Israel relations, advocating for Israel’s security, promoting Jewish unity, and securing global support for Israel among political and government leaders.

Maurice Lévy (France): Born in Morocco, Lévy has built enduring business, social, and political ties between France and Israel. A staunch supporter of the Jewish state, he has combated antisemitism across Europe and ensured Israel’s representation in prestigious international forums. His contributions have earned him high honors, including Commandeur of the French Légion d’Honneur and Grand Officier of the Ordre National du Mérite.

Mark Leibler (Australia): A leading attorney and prominent Jewish community leader in Australia, Leibler has spent decades working to strengthen the Australia-Israel friendship. He has combated antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, defended Israel’s global reputation, opposed boycotts, and supported Jewish communities. He has also been an active figure in the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod.

Sir Frank Lowy (Australia/Israel): A Holocaust survivor and veteran of Israel’s War of Independence, Lowy has become a prominent philanthropist who has significantly impacted Israeli society. His contributions span health, education, and social welfare, and he has worked to foster Israeli-Australian relations while supporting vital initiatives, including the National Library in Jerusalem.

Sir Trevor Chinn (UK): One of the most prominent leaders of British Jewry, Chinn has strengthened Israel-UK relations and supported Jewish communities in both countries for decades. He has chaired the Joint Israel Appeal (now UJIA) and founded the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM), tirelessly defending Israel’s reputation in political and public spheres.

Brigitte Zypries (Germany): A former German Minister of Economic Affairs and Justice, Zypries has been a key figure in strengthening ties between Germany, Israel, and Europe.

"Speaking truth to power"

In his remarks, Herzog commended the recipients, saying, “You have all made careers of speaking truth to power, laboring behind the scenes, and withstanding public criticism. You consciously take risks on behalf of Israel and work tirelessly to strengthen our nation, even in these unprecedented times.”

Platt said, on behalf of all the recipients: “I know each of us has been enriched beyond measure by the opportunity to lead – to support Israel, of course, since October 7, but for all of us, in fact, decades of love and devotion to Am Yisrael [the people of Israel].

“President Herzog, thank you for extending this award to those of us in the Diaspora – it reflects my second sentiment, that we are all one people. We feel the pain of a Jew in Ukraine, Montreal, Crown Heights, the same as we feel the pain of a Jew in Be’eri, Metula, or Hostage Square. And we feel the joy of a celebration of our heritage in all the corners of this globe as if it were in our own backyard,” she said. President Isaac Herzog speaks at the JFNA General Assembly, 2022. (credit: JFNA)

We salute all the leaders honored last week, and the countless others who, in Herzog’s words, are “working tirelessly to enhance our country and strengthen our nation.”