Our role as third-generation Holocaust survivors - opinion

As third-generation Holocaust survivors, we carry a sacred responsibility, not just to remember the horrors of the Holocaust but also to ensure its lessons continue to resonate across generations.

Our families’ histories are stark reminders of humanity’s darkest hours and the incredible resilience of those who survived. They taught us that human rights are fragile, easily destroyed, and must be vigilantly protected.

On this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as we honored the six million Jews and countless others who perished, we reflected on personal legacies but also on a collective commitment.

This year’s observance marked 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the darkest symbols of human suffering and cruelty. The significance of this moment compels us to ask: Are we, as a global community, fulfilling our promise of “Never Again”?

For those of us whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, the question feels even more urgent. In our families, as in others, we carry the weight of the survivors’ fears. Sacha Roytman, the CEO of Combat Antisemitism Movement, at the annual Zionist Council in Israel’s “Heroes of Israeli Society” award ceremony. (credit: CAM)

Sacha’s grandfather, who lived through unspeakable atrocities, demonstrated extraordinary resilience throughout his life. He overcame cancer five times and even COVID-19 at age 90.

But when he passed away, his heart was burdened with worry that we were failing to honor the commitment made to him and all survivors. His greatest fear was that the horrors of the Holocaust would be forgotten, and with it, the lessons of hatred and bigotry that led to its devastation.

His hope of “Never Again” was a plea for humanity to confront hatred wherever it rears its ugly head and to protect the fundamental human rights that were so brutally denied to millions.

Yet, with the rise of antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and the resurgence of far-right ideologies, it’s clear that this promise is being threatened. These are not just abstract concerns for us; they are personal.

Montana's grandparents survived Auschwitz-Birkenau, and she grew up listening to their stories of unimaginable suffering. Their testimonies and their voices were not merely about recounting history but about ensuring that their suffering and the suffering of millions of others, would not be repeated.

They carried the weight of their survival with deep responsibility. But their greatest concern was always that future generations might not fully comprehend the gravity of what occurred.

Today, the threat of Holocaust denial and the rising tide of antisemitism feel like the realization of their worst fears. We see it through the distortion of historical facts, the resurgence of harmful stereotypes, and the outright denial of the genocide that claimed six million Jewish lives.

What makes these attempts even more troubling is how they feed into broader societal divisions, undermining the very fabric of human empathy and understanding.

October 7 revived old hatred

The October 7 massacre and the disturbing rhetoric surrounding it are painful reminders of how quickly humanity can lose its moral compass. The same hatred that fueled the Holocaust is rearing its head again.

We see it in attacks on Jewish communities, in the proliferation of hate speech online, and in the efforts to downplay the significance of genocides that have shaped our world.

Our grandfathers’ worries are now our reality.

Nevertheless, as much as we are grieved by these developments, we are also resolute in our mission. The sacred duty we carry, to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive, has never felt more urgent.

Our grandparents may no longer be with us, but their fears have fueled our determination. They may have passed on, but their legacy remains alive in our hearts and in the work we do to preserve it. Together, we stand firm in our commitment to turn “Never Again” from a solemn promise into a movement for action.

This mission, however, is not solely about memory. It’s about ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust transcend the past and continue to shape the present and future.

The rise of Holocaust denial and the distortion of historical facts makes education and awareness more critical than ever. In an age where misinformation can spread faster than truth, it’s imperative that we continue to educate, not just about what happened, but about why it happened.

We must teach the world about the dangers of unchecked hatred, racism, and intolerance, and the importance of standing up against all forms of bigotry.

For us, as much as this mission is deeply personal, it’s also about safeguarding a future in which the lessons of our grandparents’ survival continue to resonate. We’ve made it our goal to share their stories through a docuseries aimed at reaching Generation Z, ensuring their experiences live on in the hearts and minds of young people who may not otherwise have direct access to survivor testimonies.

Through our ongoing educational efforts, we strive to ensure that their legacy is preserved, not just in museums or textbooks, but in the very fabric of modern discourse.

Every effort to educate, every voice raised against hatred, and every bridge built between communities matters. In honoring the past, we create a future illuminated by empathy, courage, and shared humanity.

It is not enough to simply remember the past; we must act to prevent its horrors from being repeated. We cannot stand idly by as the seeds of hatred are sown once more.

We reach out not just to commemorate but to catalyze change. Holocaust remembrance must be more than a passive reflection; it must be a call to action. It is through survivor testimonies, education, dialogue, and an unwavering stand against hate that we honor those who perished and protect the future.

Let us commit, now more than ever, to ensuring that “Never Again” is not just a promise but a living, breathing truth. May we, as a collective, work to transform remembrance into a force for positive change, ensuring that the shadows of the past never darken our present again.

This is our commitment as third-generation survivors.

Montana Tucker is a singer, actress, dancer, songwriter, influencer, and activist recognized for her efforts to educate younger people about the Holocaust, Israel and antisemitism, with 14 million followers on social media. Sacha Roytman Dratwa is the CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), a global coalition engaging more than 850 partner organizations and five million people from diverse backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred.