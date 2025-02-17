Are hospitals abroad safe for Israelis after Australian antisemitism? - opinion

It’s the last place you’d expect an intifada – because a hospital is supposed to represent the finest in health care, making you better so you can resume life with your loved ones. So, it was beyond shocking to discover a hospital in Australia whose Muslim workers saw an opportunity to hurt and even kill Israeli patients.

There were stupid enough to record their intent, and their damning video went viral on Wednesday, as Israeli social media influencer Max Veifer captured footage of the two nurses who unashamedly stated that they “have killed Israeli patients and threatened to kill more.”

Both worked at Bankstown Hospital in New South Wales and were immediately suspended after the disturbing disclosure resulted in a probe by the Australian Federal Police who will, undoubtedly, now have to forensically examine the circumstances surrounding all recent deaths of Israelis there, and Jews as well.

Absurdly, the New South Wales Health Minister, Ryan Park, posted the following on Facebook: “If the investigation concludes that this behavior has occurred, these individuals will no longer be working for NSW Health.” This begs the question: What if it was all a ruse? Should these two individuals still be permitted to work in the healthcare field, which demands the highest morals and ethics?

Equally troubling was the claim by Susan Pearce, NSW health secretary, assuring everyone that “their hospitals are safe and that measures have already been taken to review the matter.” In fact, she goes on to express confidence that everyone will receive “safe care from their dedicated staff.” Two Australian nurses who were suspended for saying they would, and have already killed Israeli pateints, February 12, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

But can her statement constitute an iron-clad guarantee that there are no other workers whose political leanings against Israelis, or Jews for that matter, will lead them to “make a convenient mistake,” later asserting that it was simply an accident or a careless error? After all, things like that happen all the time. It’s just not usually attributed to one’s ethnicity.

It certainly gives us pause to think that antisemitism, or radical political leanings, might play a role in the type of treatment, or lack thereof, that Israelis and Jews abroad receive. While some might believe that asking such questions contributes to paranoia, unfortunately, we live in times where the reality of profound hatred is beginning to seep into just about every area of society.

We can’t afford not to imagine the worst – whether it’s a teenager being thrown out of a Canadian store for being half-Jewish, Israeli restaurateurs being boycotted, or now, this disturbing revelation of hospital workers declaring their intent to harm Jewish patients.

Dark side of history

ONCE AGAIN, there is a sense of having crossed over into the dark side of history, when humans are willing to take the life of another person just for the sin of their heritage. Who they are, or what they’ve contributed to society, is of no consequence to the one who has the power of life and death over them.

For them, the only consideration is the family into which someone was born, condemning them to a swift removal from the rest of humanity.

While we may think that only radical Muslim employees are suspect in this type of insidious event, what is to stop any “woke” young person whose extreme viewpoints of Israelis or Jews are so toxic that they, too, are not above taking the life of an innocent person whose last name reveals their ethnicity?

Do we now have to be concerned about our safety as a result of the madness that has taken hold of an entire generation of young people who view terrorists as “freedom fighters,” or the disenfranchised whose violent acts should be tolerated as legitimate expressions?

It’s one thing to defend yourself while on the street. But it’s another thing to find yourself in the most vulnerable of all positions – sick, in need of medical assistance by those tasked with your care – and finding out that these are people who despise you enough to kill you. How can anyone confront such an evil?

What if you are visiting a country where such things are happening? How easy is it for healthcare workers to access a patient’s personal information? It’s not just a name that could jeopardize the care they are given, but also their home address, if they are from Israel.

For those reluctant to acknowledge the fast-spreading cancer of Jew-hatred, shocking revelations such as this hospital story are a reminder that there are some people whose extreme bias against Israel can and should be worrisome when it comes to the oath they take to serve the public.

If this can happen in a hospital, should we also worry about other mental health venues where the population is at the mercy of others? Just how far into insanity have we gone that we must constantly ponder the likelihood of a personal attack in a world that has abandoned the values of moral decency, tolerance, and the acceptance of others?

Why aren’t diversity and inclusion extended toward Jews, who represent the greatest of all diversity, comprising those who come from the Middle East, South America, the Baltic states, and even the Far East, to name a few?

Sadly, it seems that Jews are perceived, by some, as a one-size fits all white, oppressor category. Of course, nothing could be farther from the truth, but the ugliness of prejudice has no factual or educational basis. It is simply a feeling, based on one’s personal loathing and inability to judge an individual for who they are and what virtues they possess.

It’s an incurable sickness that cannot be treated. No medical prescription or treatment can cure the dark heart of hatred.

In the meantime, traveling Israelis should pray for a safe and healthy visit when planning their next trip. Israelis and Jews who live abroad should be more vigilant than ever when it comes to healthcare because what you don’t know could really hurt you.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.