Building a circular economy: What Israel can learn from the US West Coast - opinion

Natural systems are wonders of efficiency, relying on elegant cycles to maintain balance and sustain life. In the inherent circularity of nature, every element serves a purpose and is continuously reused. Inspired by these principles, the circular economy model aims to minimize waste and the use of raw materials through recycling and regenerative processes.

Nonetheless, since the Industrial Revolution, we have predominantly followed linear models of economic growth, “take-make-dispose,” which have become increasingly unsustainable and have led to resource depletion, environmental degradation, and excessive waste. However, the transition from a linear to a circular economy is no longer a far-off dream.

Recent legislative developments, industry-led innovations, and public-private partnerships are laying the groundwork for the widespread implementation of closed-loop systems in the western United States.

Several legislative efforts are emerging to hold companies accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products while penalizing harmful practices.

These advancements offer a compelling blueprint for accelerating Israel's National Circular Economy Plan.

For example, California’s Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 (SB 707) is a pioneering bill that requires clothing producers to develop and fund statewide programs to reduce textile waste in the fashion industry. Similarly, the state’s Responsible Battery Recycling Act of 2022 (AB-2440) mandates that manufacturers establish stewardship programs for the collection and recycling of covered batteries.

Moreover, the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act, which took effect in Oregon in early 2022, seeks to improve that state’s recycling systems by requiring producers of packaging, paper goods, and food serviceware to share responsibility and oversee the post-use recovery of their products.

Together, these regulatory advancements signal an early call for action and are led by strong grassroots support.

Industries embrace innovations in circularity

Various industries are embracing thoughtful innovations in circularity, inspired by evolving consumer sentiment and ambitious sustainability goals. This shift is further driven by the growing scarcity of raw materials, urging businesses to adopt alternative practices.

For example, sand, gravel, and crushed stone are among the most mined materials globally and are foundational to the infrastructure industry, which generates waste through demolition and material production. Several start-ups are tackling these challenges with creative solutions.

The San Diego-based ECOR converts agricultural and urban waste into bio-based building materials, while Idaho’s Hempitecture manufactures eco-friendly, hemp-based insulation.

Lastly, geopolymer concrete and carbon-sequestering cement from companies like Fortera are reducing the environmental footprint of construction projects.

Although the adoption within the infrastructure industry is still in its infancy, these developments signal promising trends.

Similarly, the textile industry has traditionally been shaped by the fast-fashion model, which promotes extensive waste. This is compounded by the use of mixed-fiber garments that are difficult to recycle.

In response, LA-based Ambercycle is using molecular regeneration technology to transform mixed-material fabrics into polyester fibers. Additionally, Seattle’s Evrnu is developing polymer regeneration technologies to convert cotton-rich textile waste into multi-lifecycle fibers. Interestingly, biofabricated materials, such as algae-based fibers, are emerging as sustainable replacements to traditional fabrics. Emeryville-based MycoWorks, for instance, has developed leather-like materials from mycelium. These solutions are especially fundamental in an industry struggling with short product lifespans.

Advancements in circular economy

Public-private initiatives are key in advancing the circular economy. One such recent effort, Beam Circular, is working to build a cluster of innovation in bio-circularity by fostering a regional ecosystem in the San Joaquin Valley, one of the most important agricultural regions in the US. Bio-circularity aims to mitigate biomass waste as well as create new avenues for growth.

LA’s Circular Systems, for example, is turning agricultural waste like flax straw and sugarcane bark into natural yarn, while East Bay’s Kawa Project and UpCycled Food Lab are upcycling industrial brewers’ byproducts, such as spent coffee grounds and grain, into valuable ingredients like cocoa powder alternatives. Overcoming scaling hurdles is essential for successful implementation.

In advancing Israel’s National Circular Economy Plan, a close examination of existing regulations, implementation challenges and their efficacy, can help the Jewish state align policies to maximize desired impact.

With a robust regulatory framework, the Israeli government can help bridge funding gaps to support market adaption and scale. Public-private collaborations can similarly seed a thriving ecosystem for circular-driven technologies.

Perhaps of greater value is the fertile ground created for Israeli companies to engage with US entities. The BIRD Foundation is already enabling this momentum by funding projects in this domain.

This includes a recently approved collaboration between Plasticback (Israel) and Freepoint Eco-Systems (US), which focuses on the chemical recycling of PVC waste, one of the most pressing plastic waste issues. Similarly, TripleW (Israel) and Corumat (US) are developing bioplastic packaging from mixed food waste.

In leveraging cutting-edge material sciences, this partnership has the potential to reduce environmental impact while creating new market opportunities. As the West Coast continues to lead these efforts, binational partnerships become increasingly valuable.

By combining cross-border expertise, research capabilities, and new technologies, companies can advance a bottom-up approach, address complex environmental challenges, and scale novel solutions across industries.

The writer is the director of Business Development, West Coast, BIRD Foundation, which encourages and facilitates cooperation between US and Israeli companies.