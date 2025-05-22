The vine of independence: How Israeli wine can uncork a new era of sovereignty - opinion

What if I told you the key to Israeli economic independence wasn’t hidden in a military contract, a Silicon Wadi start-up, or a round of natural gas exploration – but in a bottle of wine?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently declared that Israel must “wean itself off American security aid.” It’s a necessary and long-overdue recognition. American aid has served its purpose, but it has also entangled Israel in the political storms of a foreign empire. And now, with America’s ideological extremes converging into a strange and dangerous alliance of anti-Zionism, dependence is not just undignified – it’s deadly.

Because let’s be clear: Support for Israel is no longer guaranteed from either side of the American political aisle. The far Left is openly hostile, equating Zionism with colonialism and Israel with apartheid.

And a new and uncomfortable reality is also emerging on the far Right. Some of the loudest voices among the very coalition that elected the current US president are beginning to echo anti-Israel conspiracies. And their criticism, increasingly, points to one thing: the aid.

We have to deprive them of that talking point.

Supporting Israel through the wine industry

That’s why now – right now – is the time for Israel to invest in true economic sovereignty. And that sovereignty can, and should, be built on the back of the Israeli wine industry.

This isn’t a gimmick. This is strategy.

Let’s do the numbers.

There are approximately 60 million evangelical Christians in America. If just 20% – that’s 12 million – bought one bottle of Israeli wine per year, we’d see 12 million bottles sold annually. At an average of $36 per bottle, that’s $432 million a year flowing directly into the Israeli economy.

Now consider the Jewish community.

There are about six million Jews in the United States. If just 25%1. – 5 million people – bought one bottle of Israeli wine per week, that’s 78 million bottles a year. At a modest $25 per bottle, that alone would generate $1.95 billion annually.

Together, these two groups alone could generate over $2.3 billion in direct wine revenue every year – without touching a dollar of foreign aid. That’s over half of what Israel currently receives annually from the US government in military assistance. With moderate growth, strategic reinvestment, and infrastructure expansion, the Israeli wine industry could scale to replace it entirely.

Israeli wine is rooted in identity

But this is about more than just math. This is about mindset.

Israeli wine is rooted in identity. It is grown in the same earth as our prophets and kings. It is bottled by Jews and Arabs who have a shared stake in the land’s future. It is the liquid expression of sovereignty.

When American Jews replace generic kosher wine with bottles from the Galilee or Judea, they aren’t just upgrading taste – they’re investing in freedom. When Christian Zionists toast to the peace of Jerusalem with Israeli red, they are reaffirming a covenant of mutual destiny – not one built on charity, but commerce.

And most importantly, when critics – Left or Right – ask why Israel deserves their taxes, we will respond: We don’t want your money. We want your business.

Detaching from US aid is not just a tactical move. It’s a survival strategy.

We must act now, before the horseshoe of American extremism unites around a shared hatred of Jewish power, Jewish presence, and Jewish peoplehood. The Israeli wine industry is a firewall against that convergence. It is the antidote to dependency. It is the economic answer to the political question of Zionism’s permanence.

Here’s what needs to happen:

• Every synagogue in North America should make Israeli wine the default for every kiddush, every simcha, every holiday.

• Evangelical churches should stock their communion tables with wine from Judea and Samaria – not only as a spiritual act, but as an economic stand.

• Jewish federations and Christian advocacy groups alike should launch “Buy Israeli Wine” campaigns as a matter of national security.

We don’t need another billion-dollar bailout. We need a billion-dollar buy-in.

Every bottle sold is one less excuse for America to dictate our policies. Every purchase is one more step toward a self-sustaining, sovereign Jewish future. The wine is ready.

The world is shifting. And the vines are waiting to carry us home.

L’chaim – to life, to freedom, and to a future uncorked from dependence.

The writer is the founder of The Israel Innovation Fund and author of the upcoming book Never Again Is Not Enough: Why Hebraization Is the Only Way to Save the Diaspora. He advocates for Jewish cultural revival, economic sovereignty, and strategic Zionism through projects that connect people to Israel’s land, language, and legacy.