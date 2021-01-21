The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Banning views won’t help development of students - opinion

Ethical understanding is critical so that young men and women can become ethical citizens within the modern world.

By DAVID KLAHR  
JANUARY 21, 2021 20:31
EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Gallant speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv in November. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHONI/FLASH90)
EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Gallant speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv in November.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHONI/FLASH90)
Education Minister Yoav Gallant has declared that schools are not permitted to invite speakers of organizations THAT call Israel an “apartheid state.” The directive shows a detachment from the world, and more specifically, ignores some of the most important principles of education in the 21st century such as critical thinking, ethical understanding as well as information technology and communication.
One would be hard-pressed to find a national curriculum in the democratic, English speaking-world that does not include critical thinking as one of the foundation capabilities toward which it educates. According to the Australian Curriculum, “Critical thinking is at the core of most intellectual activity that involves students learning to recognize or develop an argument, use evidence in support of that argument, draw reasoned conclusions, and use information to solve problems.”
Our world is full of complex environmental, social and economic challenges, many of which have not been previously encountered. To develop critical thinking, schools first enable students to access information that is relevant and then help them develop the ability to use “skills, behaviors and dispositions such as reason, logic, resourcefulness, imagination and innovation in all learning areas at school and in their lives beyond school.”
Ethical understanding is critical so that young men and women can become ethical citizens within the modern world. The complexities of the world “require responses that take account of ethical considerations such as human rights and responsibilities, animal rights, environmental issues and global justice.”
Today’s world forces all of us to consider our values and choices. We are obliged to take a stand and often, take action. This cannot occur without an understanding of competing values, rights, interests and norms. We wish for our children to be informed, educated members of society capable of making ethical decisions based on all relevant and available information. Laying the foundations for ethical understanding is a crucial part of adolescence.
In our fast-moving, ever-changing world, we cannot know what future challenges our children will face and decisions they will need to make. The foundations for responsible choice-making need to be laid now so that future considerations and decisions will be based on sound ethical understanding.
Finally, and perhaps the most obvious reality of 21st-century education, is that our children must know how to access accurate information.
WE ALL KNOW that children today have access to almost everything at their fingertips. Furthermore, schools around the world teach children about the Internet and how to use it. In stages 1 and 2 (primary school) of the UK national curriculum, students are taught to “recognize common uses of information technology” as well as all manner of skills and competencies.
With these educational basics in mind, it is difficult to understand the minister’s directive. Schools in Israel are directed to prepare year 11 and 12 students for service in the IDF, something that is far more complex than simply choosing a unit in which to serve or increasing athletic ability. It is about analyzing the history of the IDF, the changing realities in which it serves as well, as the decisions – both ethical and practical – that soldiers might have to make.
It is about evaluating personal and social values and then making decisions with which both the individual and society will be able live. To do this, all sides of the equation need to be evaluated. The Education Ministry is the governing body of all children whose parents are citizens of this country. It goes without saying that within this group, there exists a myriad of opinions and values. It is not possible to hide those opinions with which we do not agree; on the contrary, it is counter-productive at best, and damaging at worse.
In fact, by banning certain groups from visiting schools, the directive shows a lack of understanding of teenagers and their ability to think critically. Questions raised by organizations such as B’tselem are constantly raised by students; it is far better to tackle the issues in an honest, open manner than hide a view which may frighten you.
Not doing so would be akin to asking schools to educate about relationships but banning discourse on sex.
On a personal note, having been raised in the UK, I chose to volunteer in the IDF, and I do not regret that choice. Moreover, I am proud to have served. I am the father of four wonderful children. My eldest is in his second of seven-and-a-half years of army service (his choice).
My second will enlist in September. I believe that all those who can serve, should serve. Without a strong army, Israel’s very existence would be at risk. However, I want our serving soldiers to be intellectually prepared in the best way possible. Banning views of the IDF which elicit rigorous and contentious discussion does not strengthen us; it weakens us, not only as an army but more importantly, as a society.
The author is a principal at Ankori High School, Tel Aviv.


Tags B'Tselem IDF education school Yoav Gallant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by