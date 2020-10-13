The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion

We’re not talking pro-Israel versus anti-Israel; perhaps a better distinction would be Peace-Processors versus Abrahamites.

By GIL TROY  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 20:47
Trump tosses face masks to the crowd as he takes the stage in Florida for his first campaign rally since being treated for COVID-19. 12 October 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Trump tosses face masks to the crowd as he takes the stage in Florida for his first campaign rally since being treated for COVID-19. 12 October 2020
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Hypocrisy alert: Why do the Trumpaphobes, who gleefully report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russians hope US President Donald Trump is reelected, overlook the intelligence analyses claiming that China and Iran are rooting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden? I know it’s bad form to make complex arguments shortly before a high-stakes presidential election. But even those of us who believe Trump’s treasonous attacks on America’s electoral system justify firing him, must remain realists. Here’s where many of us are stuck: four more Trumpian years terrify us for the sake of America. But Biden’s foreign policy terrifies us for the sake of the world.
As an American historian who has devoted his career to exploring the presidency’s mystical, constructive democratic powers, I am disgusted by Trump’s boorish, narcissistic, hyper-partisan rhetoric. While not the only guilty party, he has harmed the body politic. Instead of trying to unite America, to heal its wounds – he’s poured salt into every social gash and cultural abrasion. And while Democrats like Kamala Harris sound silly pinning every coronavirus-related death on him, he made America a world leader in mismanaging the coronavirus crisis – not managing it. Both his subjective and objective failures are fireable offenses.
Biden’s promise “to restore the soul of America,” therefore, speaks to me. If elected, Biden probably would bring decency, maturity and stability to a White House – and America – desperate for all three. But many Washington insiders know that Biden’s foreign policy record has been remarkably consistent: he’s been wrong on almost every major issue for decades. Like a klutzy line-dancer who quarter-turns left when everyone twirls right, then over-compensates by hopping and kicking in double-time, he was too hawkish regarding the Iraq War, and too dovish regarding George W. Bush’s surge and Barack Obama’s operation to capture Osama bin Laden.
Moreover, Biden promises to drag America backward to two major Obama misfires: the Iran nuclear non-treaty and perpetual Palestinian peace processing, which keeps fueling Palestinian incitement and terrorism. Win or lose, Democrats must learn that, even in this hyper-partisan age, not everything Obama did was right and not everything Trump does is wrong – while Republicans need to reverse the lesson.
In 2007, during their Democratic nomination battle, Hillary Clinton called Obama’s eagerness to meet with the dictators running and ruining Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea “irresponsible and frankly naïve.” She was right.
Obama’s half-hearted response to tyranny proved most fatal in Syria. His desperate need for an Iranian nuclear deal telegraphed weakness, especially when the supremely-ineffectual John Kerry succeeded Hillary Clinton as secretary of state. Throughout the negotiations, many of us begged for just one American temper tantrum, one walk out, to wrench more Iranian concessions and boost the administration’s credibility. Instead, 2015’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action couldn’t even be a “treaty,” because Obama knew he couldn’t win Senate approval. In one of modern America’s most self-defeating moves – and that’s saying a lot – Obama transferred $25 billion to $50b. in long-frozen funds back to Iran. That included $1.7b. in pallets of untraceable, non-US currency flown to Tehran. Some of that money flowed quickly to Hezbollah and other terrorist groups, destabilizing the region, undermining America’s allies.
So you don’t have to like Trump, or endorse reelecting him, to applaud his Middle East get-tough strategy, which squeezes the evil Iranian regime while financially stressing Hezbollah and other bad actors.
Similarly, compare Trump’s record of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, punishing Palestinian incitement and terror, then facilitating the Abraham Accords with the Obama-Biden record. Appeasing Palestinians and Iranians reinforced the Israeli-Palestinian stalemate while yielding one positive side effect: Obama-Biden’s blind spots panicked Iran’s Arab enemies into uniting in fear with Israel.
We’re not talking pro-Israel versus anti-Israel – such terms don’t help in the mainstream American political universe because “pro-Israel” includes Trump, Jared Kushner, Joe Biden, and John Kerry. (Unfortunately, there ARE anti-Israel forces and they have found a home in the Democratic Party. But fortunately, no major party nominee has ever been anti-Israel... so far).
Perhaps a better distinction would be Peace-Processors versus Abrahamites. Peace-Processors – and I’m resisting the impulse to call them Arafatists – still drink Oslo’s if-we-could-only-make-the-Palestinians-happy Kool Aid. They ignore 20-plus years’ worth of proof that Palestinian political culture remains maximalist and authoritarian – threatening anyone who dares consider anything other than Israel’s extermination. Biden’s Peace-Processesy refusal to recognize that – and his obsession with “the settlements” as the conflict’s keystone problem – risks producing a foreign policy team staffed by the usual peace-processing retreads. These Blame-Israel-Firsters and Give-Palestinians-a-Pass-Alwayers, instinctively reject the Trump-Kushner out-of-the-box approach, even though it’s worked wonders and should be continued not squelched.
The answer to this critique must not be to sputter and say “but Trump...” That’s not an argument. The response should be for pro-Israel Democrats to use whatever pre-election leverage they can to lobby Biden. Don’t believe the polls – the race remains tight. Any pro-Israel pro-Biden activist who contributes much-welcomed time or money to the Democratic campaign at this crucial moment should still articulate these concerns.
And if Biden wins, he must hear the message loud and clear: just as he won the nomination by ignoring the Twitterverse and the woke extremes and playing to the center, he should follow his instincts if governing – leading the American people not just the far Left, in matters of culture, economics and foreign policy. True leadership will entail learning some lessons from his predecessor – rather than simply lashing out and undoing the few positive contributions Trump’s one-man values-wrecking crew nevertheless made.

The writer was recently designated one of Algemeiner’s J-100, one of the top 100 people “positively influencing Jewish life.” He is a distinguished scholar of North American History at McGill University, and the author of nine books on American History and three books on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics and My People, co-authored with Natan Sharansky, was recently published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.


Tags Joe Biden US Israel Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Seth Frantzman Growing consensus against Turkey’s threats to Greece – analysis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El What Naftali Bennett must do to become Israel's next prime minister By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by