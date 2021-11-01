The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

Calls to boycott the Winter Olympics in China have been growing due to China's egregious human rights violations.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 21:28
DISPLAY OF the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing last week. (photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
DISPLAY OF the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing last week.
(photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
As the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in China are rapidly approaching, so, too, are the calls to boycott the games over its atrocious human rights violations against the Uighur Muslims and its increasingly authoritarian actions against Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and political dissidents.
While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and major corporations have done nothing even while China commits genocide, other activists and the US government are losing patience with the oppressive regime. 
Last week the US Congress proposed a bipartisan-backed amendment to the annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in China, “prohibiting the secretary of state from spending federal money to ‘support or facilitate’ US government employees at the games,” but still allowing US athletes to participate.
This proposal follows similar legislation passed in June which condemned China’s egregious human rights violations, as well as calls from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to boycott the Games back in May over the same issues. Pelosi also drew attention to the fact that many corporations continue to cooperate with China, including in connection with the Olympic Games, and called for an end to such activities.
Members of the US Congress, however, are not the only concerned voices. In recent weeks Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter of the National Basketball Association has become extremely vocal against China. This followed the Asian country literally banning the broadcast of Boston Celtics games in response to Kanter criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping and calling for China to free Tibet. 
Alexei Bychenko of Israel competes in the Men Single free skating competition final at the Winter Olympics, February 17, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)Alexei Bychenko of Israel competes in the Men Single free skating competition final at the Winter Olympics, February 17, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)
Kanter, who is originally from Turkey, is already well known for his bravery in speaking out against other dictators, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – an incident that resulted in Turkey aggressively going after the sports star and even canceling his passport while he was abroad. Now, he is using his position as a professional athlete to condemn major sporting companies, such as Nike, that continue to work with China and benefit from what he described as “slave labor.” 
Kanter has focused on drawing attention and support for Taiwan, Tibet and the Uyghur Muslims. He has called explicitly for an Olympic boycott, as well. At last week’s NBA matchup with the Washington Wizards, he debuted new sneakers bearing the messages “No Beijing 2022,” “Move the Games” and “No Rights, No Games.”
At a time when the world seems to be largely silent and unwilling to hold China accountable, it’s inspiring to see a professional athlete using his platform to call attention to the horrendous shame that the IOC is bringing to the Olympics by allowing China to host the February Olympic Games. 
Unfortunately, while these measures are an important effort to draw attention to China’s crimes, at this point they are also largely symbolic. The IOC and the international community need to band together in order for China to truly feel the heat of such a boycott, and less than 100 days out from the games, it seems highly unlikely that any such action will be taken. But that doesn’t mean we should stop calling for it.
Unquestionably, it is wrong for China to be holding the Olympic Games, especially when it has demonstrated some of the worst human rights abuses in the world, consistently, without any regard for international law and without any remorse.
The Olympic Games in China should be boycotted, and even if they are not, we must continue to call for accountability from China to work toward ending its callous disregard for human rights.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC.


Tags olympics China human rights violations boycott
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by